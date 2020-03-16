American Athletic Football Basketball School Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2019-2020

Which American Athletic schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports – football and men’s basketball? Which fan bases got the glory, and which ones didn’t have any fun?

On the field and court – whose fans had the most fun?

Of course every school has sports outside of the big two that matter and generate revenue, but when it comes to what athletic departments need, it’s really all about college football and men’s basketball.

Which American Athletic Conference schools had the best and worst seasons?

Here’s how these rankings work.

1) The top-ranked schools with teams that went to a bowl game and would’ve played in the NCAA Tournament.

2) The next group had stronger football seasons and were okay in basketball. The superstar basketball schools get credit, but football is the bigger revenue generator.

3) One or the other. Usually there’s a disparity with one good season in one sport an a clunker in the other. It’s sort of a catch-all before …

4) The disasters. No bowl game, there wouldn’t have been a trip to the NCAA Tournament, no fun.

The worst-to-best American Athletic Conference schools in 2019-2020 in college football and college basketball …

American Athletic Conference Hoops and Helmets: Losers In Both Sports

These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up with a winning season in either of the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.

12. East Carolina Pirates

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 127

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 126

Football: 4-8 overall, 1-7 in conference, 5th in AAC East

Basketball: 11-20 overall, 5-13 in conference, 13th in AAC

11. USF Bulls

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 47

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 78

Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, 4th in AAC East

Basketball: 14-17 overall, 7-11 in conference, 8th in AAC

10. UConn Huskies

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 123

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 121

Football: 2-10 overall, 0-8 in conference, 6th in AAC East

Basketball: 19-12 overall, 10-8 in conference, T5th in AAC

American Athletic Conference Hoops and Helmets: Good In One Sport, Not The Other

9. Tulane Green Wave

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 90

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 111

Football: 7-6 overall, 3-5 in conference, 4th in AAC West

Basketball: 12-18 overall, 4-14 in conference, 12th in AAC

8. Houston Cougars

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 26

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 21

Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, 5th in AAC West

Basketball: 23-8 overall, 13-5 in conference, 1st in AAC

7. Temple Owls

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 30

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 60

Football: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in conference, 3rd in AAC East

Basketball: 14-17 overall, 6-12 in conference, 10th in AAC

6. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 107

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 104

Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, T5th in AAC West

Basketball: 21-10 overall, 13-5 in conference, T1st in AAC

5. Navy Midshipmen

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 125

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 59

Football: 11-2 overall, 7-1 in conference, T1st in AAC West

Basketball: 14-16 overall, 8-10 in conference, T6th in Patriot

4. UCF Knights

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 10

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 34

Football: 10-3 overall, 6-2 in conference, 2nd in AAC East

Basketball: 16-14 overall, 7-11 in conference, T8th in AAC

3. SMU Mustangs

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 115

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 57

Football: 10-3 overall, 6-2 in conference, 3rd in AAC West

Basketball: 19-11 overall, 9-9 in conference, 7th in AAC

American Athletic Conference Hoops and Helmets: Bowl and probably would’ve made the NCAA Tournament

2. Cincinnati Bearcats

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 17

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 68

Football: 11-3 overall, 7-1 in conference, 1st in AAC East

Basketball: 20-10 overall, 13-5 in conference, 1st in AAC

1. Memphis Tigers

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 42

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 41

Football: 12-2 overall, 7-1 in conference, T1st in AAC East

Basketball: 21-10 overall, 10-8 in conference, T5th in AAC