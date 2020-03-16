American Athletic Football Basketball School Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2019-2020

Which American Athletic schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports – football and men’s basketball? Which fan bases got the glory, and which ones didn’t have any fun?
Contact @PeteFiutak
On the field and court – whose fans had the most fun?
Of course every school has sports outside of the big two that matter and generate revenue, but when it comes to what athletic departments need, it’s really all about college football and men’s basketball.
Which American Athletic Conference schools had the best and worst seasons?
Here’s how these rankings work.
1) The top-ranked schools with teams that went to a bowl game and would’ve played in the NCAA Tournament.
2) The next group had stronger football seasons and were okay in basketball. The superstar basketball schools get credit, but football is the bigger revenue generator.
3) One or the other. Usually there’s a disparity with one good season in one sport an a clunker in the other. It’s sort of a catch-all before …
4) The disasters. No bowl game, there wouldn’t have been a trip to the NCAA Tournament, no fun.
The worst-to-best American Athletic Conference schools in 2019-2020 in college football and college basketball …
American Athletic Conference Hoops and Helmets: Losers In Both Sports
These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up with a winning season in either of the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.
12. East Carolina Pirates
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 127
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 126
Football: 4-8 overall, 1-7 in conference, 5th in AAC East
Basketball: 11-20 overall, 5-13 in conference, 13th in AAC
11. USF Bulls
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 47
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 78
Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, 4th in AAC East
Basketball: 14-17 overall, 7-11 in conference, 8th in AAC
10. UConn Huskies
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 123
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 121
Football: 2-10 overall, 0-8 in conference, 6th in AAC East
Basketball: 19-12 overall, 10-8 in conference, T5th in AAC
American Athletic Conference Hoops and Helmets: Good In One Sport, Not The Other
9. Tulane Green Wave
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 90
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 111
Football: 7-6 overall, 3-5 in conference, 4th in AAC West
Basketball: 12-18 overall, 4-14 in conference, 12th in AAC
8. Houston Cougars
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 26
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 21
Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, 5th in AAC West
Basketball: 23-8 overall, 13-5 in conference, 1st in AAC
7. Temple Owls
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 30
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 60
Football: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in conference, 3rd in AAC East
Basketball: 14-17 overall, 6-12 in conference, 10th in AAC
6. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 107
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 104
Football: 4-8 overall, 2-6 in conference, T5th in AAC West
Basketball: 21-10 overall, 13-5 in conference, T1st in AAC
5. Navy Midshipmen
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 125
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 59
Football: 11-2 overall, 7-1 in conference, T1st in AAC West
Basketball: 14-16 overall, 8-10 in conference, T6th in Patriot
4. UCF Knights
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 10
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 34
Football: 10-3 overall, 6-2 in conference, 2nd in AAC East
Basketball: 16-14 overall, 7-11 in conference, T8th in AAC
3. SMU Mustangs
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 115
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 57
Football: 10-3 overall, 6-2 in conference, 3rd in AAC West
Basketball: 19-11 overall, 9-9 in conference, 7th in AAC
American Athletic Conference Hoops and Helmets: Bowl and probably would’ve made the NCAA Tournament
2. Cincinnati Bearcats
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 17
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 68
Football: 11-3 overall, 7-1 in conference, 1st in AAC East
Basketball: 20-10 overall, 13-5 in conference, 1st in AAC
1. Memphis Tigers
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 42
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 41
Football: 12-2 overall, 7-1 in conference, T1st in AAC East
Basketball: 21-10 overall, 10-8 in conference, T5th in AAC
Comments