Air Force Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Air Force Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Duquesne
Sept. 12 Boise State
Sept. 19 at Purdue
Sept. 26 at Fresno State
Oct. 3 Navy
Oct. 10 at San Jose State
Oct. 17 Hawaii
Oct. 24 at Wyoming
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Army
Nov. 14 Colorado State
Nov. 21 New Mexico
Nov. 28 at Utah State
Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV
Air Force Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Falcons beat Boise State at home in Week 2 to take a big step in the Mountain Division race before the season even gets started. With a home win over Navy and two wins in the three road games at Purdue, Fresno State and San Jose State, the year is rolling. They take the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a win at Army, and they take the division title with a strong finishing kick.
Air Force Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: A loss to Boise State all but ends the Mountain West title chase in early September, and losing to Purdue and Fresno State on the road makes it a rough start. A loss to Navy makes the first half of the season even worse, and the team can’t get it going from there with a few November losses to miss out on bowl eligibility.
Air Force Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Air Force football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
