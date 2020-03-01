Air Force football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Air Force Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Duquesne

Sept. 12 Boise State

Sept. 19 at Purdue

Sept. 26 at Fresno State

Oct. 3 Navy

Oct. 10 at San Jose State

Oct. 17 Hawaii

Oct. 24 at Wyoming

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Army

Nov. 14 Colorado State

Nov. 21 New Mexico

Nov. 28 at Utah State

Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Nevada, San Jose State, UNLV

Air Force Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Falcons beat Boise State at home in Week 2 to take a big step in the Mountain Division race before the season even gets started. With a home win over Navy and two wins in the three road games at Purdue, Fresno State and San Jose State, the year is rolling. They take the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy with a win at Army, and they take the division title with a strong finishing kick.

Air Force Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: A loss to Boise State all but ends the Mountain West title chase in early September, and losing to Purdue and Fresno State on the road makes it a rough start. A loss to Navy makes the first half of the season even worse, and the team can’t get it going from there with a few November losses to miss out on bowl eligibility.

Air Force Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Air Force football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Purdue

2. Sept. 12 Boise State

3. Oct. 3 Navy

4. Nov. 28 at Utah State

5. Oct. 17 Hawaii

6. Oct. 24 at Wyoming

7. Nov. 7 at Army

8. Sept. 26 at Fresno State

9. Oct. 10 at San Jose State

10. Nov. 14 Colorado State

11. Nov. 21 New Mexico

12. Sept. 5 Duquesne