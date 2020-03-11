ACC Tournament Basketball Fearless Predictions, Game Previews: Second Round

Miami vs. Clemson, Pitt vs. NC State, Boston College vs. Notre Dame, North Carolina vs. Syracuse college basketball fearless predictions and game previews.

Pitt vs. NC State | BC vs. ND | UNC vs. Syracuse

Miami vs. Clemson Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Miami (15-15) vs. Clemson (15-15) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

What’s Going To Happen

Miami was able to pull out an overtime win over the Tigers way back at the end of December, but it’s been an inconsistent run the rest of the way. The same goes for a Clemson team that’s lost three of its last four games, but managed to slip past Florida State.

Miami is the far stronger rebounding team, but it’s what it can do on the free-throw line that’s going to be the difference.

Clemson is miserable on the line – hitting just 68% and not getting there enough. Miami leads the ACC making 76% of its tries, and that’s going to make just enough of a difference.

Clemson will stay alive on threes, but it’ll miss a few late opportunities as the Canes survive a fun early battle.

Miami vs. Clemson Prediction, Line

Miami 70, Clemson 68

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Clemson -3, o/u: 132

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3