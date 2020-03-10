ACC Tournament Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview: First Round

ACC Tournament college basketball fearless prediction and game preview – First Round.
– North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech
Pitt vs. Wake Forest Broadcast
Date: Tuesday, March 10
Game Time: 4:30 ET
Venue: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC
Network: ACC Network
Pitt (15-16) vs. Wake Forest (13-17) Game Preview
What’s Going To Happen
Pitt is sputtering with seven straight losses with an offense that’s struggling to find anything that consistently works. Wake Forest has lost four of its last six games, but it was able to shock Duke in an overtime thriller and beat Notre Dame with in the last few weeks.
The Panther offense simply doesn’t shoot well enough. It struggles from three and isn’t good enough at generating easy points. It’s okay on the offensive glass, but it gets wiped up on the defensive boards. Wake Forest doesn’t have a powerhouse of an offensive attack, but it’ll be +5 in rebounding margin and will win on the free throw line.
Pitt vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Line
Wake Forest 74, Pitt 67
Wake Forest -1, o/u: 139
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
