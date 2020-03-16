ACC Football Basketball School Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2019-2020

Which ACC schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports – football and men’s basketball? Which fan bases got the glory, and which ones didn’t have any fun?

On the field and court – whose fans had the most fun?

Of course every school has sports outside of the big two that matter and generate revenue, but when it comes to what athletic departments need, it’s really all about college football and men’s basketball.

Which ACC schools had the best and worst seasons?

Here’s how these rankings work.

1) The top-ranked schools with teams that went to a bowl game and would’ve played in the NCAA Tournament.

2) The next group had stronger football seasons and were okay in basketball. The superstar basketball schools get credit – that’s obviously a huge deal in the ACC – but football is the bigger revenue generator.

3) One or the other. Usually there’s a disparity with one good season in one sport an a clunker in the other. It’s sort of a catch-all before …

4) The disasters. No bowl game, there wouldn’t have been a trip to the NCAA Tournament, no fun.

The worst-to-best ACC schools in 2019-2020 in college football and college basketball …

ACC Hoops and Helmets: Losers In Both Sports

These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up with a winning season in either of the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.

14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 85

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 114

Football: 3-9 overall, 2-6 in conference, 7th in ACC Coastal

Basketball: 17-14 overall, 11-9 in conference, 5th in ACC

13. Syracuse Orange

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 21

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 75

Football: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in conference, 6th in ACC Atlantic

Basketball: 16-15 overall, 10-10 in conference, T6th in ACC

12. NC State Wolfpack

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 37

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 14

Football: 4-8 overall, 1-7 in conference, 7th in ACC Atlantic

Basketball: 20-12 overall, 10-10 in conference, T6th in ACC

ACC Hoops and Helmets: Good In One Sport, Not The Other

11. Boston College Eagles

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 86

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 55

Football: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Atlantic

Basketball: 13-19 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in ACC

10. Miami Hurricanes

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 83

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 8

Football: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Coastal

Basketball: 15-16 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in ACC

9. North Carolina Tar Heels

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 64

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 67

Football: 7-6 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Coastal

Basketball: 14-19 overall, 6-14 in conference, T13th

8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 77

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 74

Football: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Atlantic

Basketball: 13-18 overall, 6-14 in conference, 14th in ACC

7. Pitt Panthers

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 65

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 117

Football: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Coastal

Basketball: 16-17 overall, 6-14 in conference, T13th in ACC

6. Duke Blue Devils

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 12

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 15

Football: 5-7 overall, 3-5 in conference, 6th in ACC Coastal

Basketball: 25-6 overall, 15-5 in conference, T2nd in ACC

5. Virginia Tech Hokies

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 22

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 17

Football: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in conference, 2nd in ACC Coastal

Basketball: 16-16 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in ACC

ACC Hoops and Helmets: Bowl and probably would’ve made the NCAA Tournament

OR, if something massive happened in one sport – like football – for one particular school.

4. Florida State Seminoles

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 53

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 16

Football: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Atlantic

Basketball: 26-5 overall, 16-4 in conference, 1st in ACC

3. Louisville Cardinals

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 75

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 46

Football: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in conference, 2nd in ACC Atlantic

Basketball: 24-7 overall, 15-5 in conference, T2nd in ACC

2. Clemson Tigers

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 6

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 2

Football: 14-1 overall, 8-0 in conference, 1st in ACC Atlantic

Basketball: 16-15 overall, 9-11 in conference, 9th in ACC

1. Virginia Cavaliers

2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 1

2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 20

Football: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in conference, 1st in ACC Coastal

Basketball: 23-7 overall, 15-5 in conference, 2nd in ACC