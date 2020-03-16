ACC Football Basketball School Rankings: Hoops and Helmets 2019-2020

Which ACC schools had the best and worst years in the two major sports – football and men’s basketball? Which fan bases got the glory, and which ones didn’t have any fun?
On the field and court – whose fans had the most fun?
Of course every school has sports outside of the big two that matter and generate revenue, but when it comes to what athletic departments need, it’s really all about college football and men’s basketball.
Which ACC schools had the best and worst seasons?
Here’s how these rankings work.
1) The top-ranked schools with teams that went to a bowl game and would’ve played in the NCAA Tournament.
2) The next group had stronger football seasons and were okay in basketball. The superstar basketball schools get credit – that’s obviously a huge deal in the ACC – but football is the bigger revenue generator.
3) One or the other. Usually there’s a disparity with one good season in one sport an a clunker in the other. It’s sort of a catch-all before …
4) The disasters. No bowl game, there wouldn’t have been a trip to the NCAA Tournament, no fun.
The worst-to-best ACC schools in 2019-2020 in college football and college basketball …
ACC Hoops and Helmets: Losers In Both Sports
These schools suffered the indignity of failing to come up with a winning season in either of the two major sports. The fans didn’t get to have any fun.
14. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 85
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 114
Football: 3-9 overall, 2-6 in conference, 7th in ACC Coastal
Basketball: 17-14 overall, 11-9 in conference, 5th in ACC
13. Syracuse Orange
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 21
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 75
Football: 5-7 overall, 2-6 in conference, 6th in ACC Atlantic
Basketball: 16-15 overall, 10-10 in conference, T6th in ACC
12. NC State Wolfpack
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 37
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 14
Football: 4-8 overall, 1-7 in conference, 7th in ACC Atlantic
Basketball: 20-12 overall, 10-10 in conference, T6th in ACC
ACC Hoops and Helmets: Good In One Sport, Not The Other
11. Boston College Eagles
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 86
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 55
Football: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Atlantic
Basketball: 13-19 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in ACC
10. Miami Hurricanes
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 83
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 8
Football: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Coastal
Basketball: 15-16 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in ACC
9. North Carolina Tar Heels
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 64
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 67
Football: 7-6 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Coastal
Basketball: 14-19 overall, 6-14 in conference, T13th
8. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 77
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 74
Football: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Atlantic
Basketball: 13-18 overall, 6-14 in conference, 14th in ACC
7. Pitt Panthers
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 65
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 117
Football: 8-5 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Coastal
Basketball: 16-17 overall, 6-14 in conference, T13th in ACC
6. Duke Blue Devils
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 12
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 15
Football: 5-7 overall, 3-5 in conference, 6th in ACC Coastal
Basketball: 25-6 overall, 15-5 in conference, T2nd in ACC
5. Virginia Tech Hokies
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 22
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 17
Football: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in conference, 2nd in ACC Coastal
Basketball: 16-16 overall, 7-13 in conference, T10th in ACC
ACC Hoops and Helmets: Bowl and probably would’ve made the NCAA Tournament
OR, if something massive happened in one sport – like football – for one particular school.
4. Florida State Seminoles
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 53
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 16
Football: 6-7 overall, 4-4 in conference, T3rd in ACC Atlantic
Basketball: 26-5 overall, 16-4 in conference, 1st in ACC
3. Louisville Cardinals
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 75
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 46
Football: 8-5 overall, 5-3 in conference, 2nd in ACC Atlantic
Basketball: 24-7 overall, 15-5 in conference, T2nd in ACC
2. Clemson Tigers
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 6
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 2
Football: 14-1 overall, 8-0 in conference, 1st in ACC Atlantic
Basketball: 16-15 overall, 9-11 in conference, 9th in ACC
1. Virginia Cavaliers
2019 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 1
2018 Hoops & Helmets National Ranking: 20
Football: 9-5 overall, 6-2 in conference, 1st in ACC Coastal
Basketball: 23-7 overall, 15-5 in conference, 2nd in ACC
