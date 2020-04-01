ACC Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com ACC bowl projections: 2020 spring version
2020-2021 ACC Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions
Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL
SEC vs. ACC (or American Athletic)
Spring Projection: Syracuse vs. Houston
Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25
Belk Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
ACC vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Virginia vs. South Carolina
Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30
Camping World Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
ACC vs. Big 12
Spring Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9
Fenway Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
ACC vs. American Athletic
Spring Projection: Boston College vs. UCF
Last Season: First Bowl in 2020
Military Bowl Presented By Northrup Grumman
Date Coming
ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD
ACC vs. American Athletic
Spring Projection: Pitt vs. Cincinnati
Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
ACC vs. Big Ten
Spring Projection: Florida State vs. Nebraska
Last Season: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Date Coming
FOX
SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA
ACC vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Louisville vs. Washington
Last Season: Iowa 49, UAC 24
SERVPRO First Responders Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX
ACC vs. Big 12 (or Group of Five program)
Spring Projection: Duke vs. Kansas State
Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20
CFN in 60: Spring College Football Playoff Projections
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Date Coming
ESPN
EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
ACC vs. SEC
Spring Projection: North Carolina vs. Missouri
Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Thursday, December 30
CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
ACC vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: NC State vs. UCLA
Last Season: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Friday, January 1
ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Florida vs. Notre Dame
Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28
Capital One Orange Bowl
Saturday, January 2
ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
ACC vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Miami vs. Boise State
Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28
AllState Sugar Bowl
Friday, January 1
8:45 ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA
CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large
Spring Projection: Clemson vs. Alabama
Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14
