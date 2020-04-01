ACC Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com ACC bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 ACC Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

SEC vs. ACC (or American Athletic)

Spring Projection: Syracuse vs. Houston

Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Belk Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

ACC vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Virginia vs. South Carolina

Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Camping World Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

ACC vs. Big 12

Spring Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Fenway Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

ACC vs. American Athletic

Spring Projection: Boston College vs. UCF

Last Season: First Bowl in 2020

Military Bowl Presented By Northrup Grumman

Date Coming

ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD

ACC vs. American Athletic

Spring Projection: Pitt vs. Cincinnati

Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

ACC vs. Big Ten

Spring Projection: Florida State vs. Nebraska

Last Season: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Date Coming

FOX

SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA

ACC vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: Louisville vs. Washington

Last Season: Iowa 49, UAC 24

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX

ACC vs. Big 12 (or Group of Five program)

Spring Projection: Duke vs. Kansas State

Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

ACC vs. SEC

Spring Projection: North Carolina vs. Missouri

Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Thursday, December 30

CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

ACC vs. Pac-12

Spring Projection: NC State vs. UCLA

Last Season: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, January 1

ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large

Spring Projection: Florida vs. Notre Dame

Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, January 2

ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

ACC vs. New Year’s Six at-large

Spring Projection: Miami vs. Boise State

Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28

AllState Sugar Bowl

Friday, January 1

8:45 ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large

Spring Projection: Clemson vs. Alabama

Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14