Bowl Projections

ACC Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

ACC Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

ACC

ACC Bowl Projections: 2020-2021 Spring Version

By 7 hours ago

By |

CollegeFootballNews.com ACC bowl projections: 2020 spring version

2020-2021 ACC Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

Future College Football Playoff Sites & Dates
All of the 2020-2021 bowl tie-ins

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced  

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL
SEC vs. ACC (or American Athletic)
Spring Projection: Syracuse vs. Houston 
Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Belk Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
ACC vs. SEC
Spring Projection: Virginia vs. South Carolina 
Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Camping World Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
ACC vs. Big 12
Spring Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State
Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Fenway Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
ACC vs. American Athletic
Spring Projection: Boston College vs. UCF
Last Season: First Bowl in 2020

Military Bowl Presented By Northrup Grumman

Date Coming
ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium, Annapolis, MD
ACC vs. American Athletic
Spring Projection: Pitt vs. Cincinnati
Last Season: North Carolina 55, Temple 13

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
ACC vs. Big Ten
Spring Projection: Florida State vs. Nebraska
Last Season: Michigan State 27, Wake Forest 21

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Date Coming
FOX
SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, CA
ACC vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: Louisville vs. Washington
Last Season: Iowa 49, UAC 24

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, TX
ACC vs. Big 12 (or Group of Five program)
Spring Projection: Duke vs. Kansas State 
Last Season: WKU 23, Western Michigan 20

CFN in 60: Spring College Football Playoff Projections

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Date Coming
ESPN
EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
ACC vs. SEC
Spring Projection: North Carolina vs. Missouri
Last Season: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Thursday, December 30
CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
ACC vs. Pac-12
Spring Projection: NC State vs. UCLA
Last Season: Arizona State 20, Florida State 14

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Friday, January 1
ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
New Year’s Six at-large vs. New Year’s Six at-large
Spring Projection: Florida vs. Notre Dame
Last Season: LSU 63, Oklahoma 28

Capital One Orange Bowl

Saturday, January 2
ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
ACC vs. New Year’s Six at-large  
Spring Projection: Miami vs. Boise State 
Last Season: Florida 36, Virginia 28

AllState Sugar Bowl

Friday, January 1
8:45 ET, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA
CFP at-large vs. CFP at-large
Spring Projection: Clemson vs. Alabama 
Last Season: Georgia 26, Baylor 14

, , , , , , , , , , 2020 Preview, ACC, Boston College, Bowl Projections, Bowls College Football Playoff, CFN, Clemson, College Football Playoff Rankings, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, News, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

More CFN

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Bowl Projections
Home