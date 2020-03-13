2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament Bracket. What Might Have Happened?

What if the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament went off like normal? What the bracket might have been, and what would’ve happened in each game?
Let’s just pretend this whole global nightmare thing didn’t happen, and let’s just assume that the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament went off as normal.
Everyone is healthy, there are crowds, there are bands, everyone is playing – including Duke and Kansas – and there’s all the fun of what’s normally this most glorious time on the sports calendar.
We’re going to play this out over the next several days from the First Four right up to the national championship with our own brackets, seedings, and game outcomes.
Let’s have some fun.
We try to figure out what the best overall matchups might be, throw in games that would make geographic sense, NET Rankings, and – sorry for being boring – we go chalk on who the conference tournament champions might have been.
And then it’s Game On.
Just so there’s absolutely no confusion – of course the real NCAA Tournament is cancelled – these are all our seedings, matchups, lines, brackets and projections. Nothing about this comes from the NCAA selection committee.
The 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket might have been (trying to get it as close to the pin as possible) …
First Four Out
-Wichita State, Texas, Northern Iowa, NC State
2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament First Four. What Might Have Happened?
11 Xavier vs. 11 Stanford
Game Site: Dayton, OH
Line: Xavier -3.5, o/u: 133
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
12 UCLA vs. 12 Liberty
Game Site: Dayton, OH
Line: UCLA -5.5 o/u: 128.5
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
16 Robert Morris vs. Prairie View A&M
Game Site: Dayton, OH
Line: Robert Morris -7.5, o/u: 138
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
16 NC Central vs. Siena
Game Site: Dayton, OH
Line: Siena -8.5, o/u: 141
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament First Round. What Might Have Happened?
2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT EAST REGION
1 Dayton vs. 16 North Dakota State
Game Site: Cleveland, Ohio
Line: Dayton -18.5, o/u: 157
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
8 Florida vs. 9 Arizona State
Game Site: Cleveland, Ohio
Line: Florida -3.5, o/u: 144.5
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
5 Auburn vs. 12 UCLA/Liberty
Game Site: Greensboro, NC
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
4 Louisville vs. 13 New Mexico State
Game Site: Greensboro, NC
Line: Louisville -5.5, o/u: 137
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
6 Illinois vs. 11 Xavier/Stanford
Game Site: Greensboro, NC
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
3 Duke vs. 14 North Texas
Game Site: Greensboro, NC
Line: Duke -21, o/u: 138.5
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
7 Iowa vs. 10 ETSU
Game Site: St. Louis, MO
Line: Iowa -3, o/u: 140.5
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
2 Creighton vs. 15 Eastern Washington
Game Site: St. Louis, MO
Line: Creighton -13, o/u: 146
Game Analysis, What Would’ve Happened COMING
Final Score: COMING
