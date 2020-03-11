2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class Announced

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class, which includes the names of 16 players and two coaches.

A few wrongs were made right.

FINALLY, Eric Dickerson got the call to be in the Hall.

In the theory of, “if you won a Heisman, you should automatically get in,” Eric Crouch made it, along with headliners former Ohio State RB Keith Byars, Michigan OT Jumbo Elliott, Alcorn State QB Steve McNair, and Georgia DE David Pollock.

Two coaches – Dick Sheridan and Andy Talley – were elected, too.

Write-ups from the National Football Foundation.

2020 College Football Hall of Fame Players

Lomas Brown, Florida, Offensive Tackle (1981-1984)

– 1984 consensus First Team All-American and two-time All-SEC performer

– Led Gators to three consecutive bowl berths and top 10 national final rankings in 1983 and 1984

– Recipient of Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the SEC’s top blocker in 1984.

Keith Byars, Ohio State, Running Back (1982-1985)

– Unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up who led nation in rushing (1,764), all-purpose yards (2,441) and scoring (144) in 1984

– 1984 Big Ten MVP and two-time All-Big Ten selection

– Ranks fifth all-time at OSU with 4,369 career all-purpose yards and 3,200 career rushing yards.

Eric Crouch, Nebraska, Quarterback (1998-2001)

– 2001 Heisman, Walter Camp and Davey O’Brien Award winner who led Huskers to 2001 national title game at the Rose Bowl

– Finished career as NCAA record holder for career rushing TDs by a quarterback (59)

– Led team to 42-9 record and four bowl berths.

Eric Dickerson, SMU, Running Back (1979-1982)

– Named unanimous First Team All-American and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1982

– Twice named SWC Player of the Year, he holds 14 SMU records including career rushing yards (4,450).

Glenn Dorsey, LSU, Defensive Tackle (2004-2007)

– Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 2007

– Led the Tigers to a national title at the 2008 Sugar Bowl after taking home the Lombardi, Nagurski and Outland trophies

– 2007 SEC Defensive Player of the Year who helped LSU finish no lower than No. 5 nationally his last three seasons.

Jumbo Elliott, Michigan, Offensive Tackle (1984-1987)

– Two-time First Team All-American (consensus, ’87)

– Two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection and member of 1986 Big Ten Co-Champions

– Paved the way for Jamie Morris, who had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Jason Hanson, Washington State, Placekicker (1988-1991)

– Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1989

– Holds numerous NCAA, conference and school records, including longest field goal without a tee (62 yards) and career field goals of 40 yards or more (39)

– Four-time All-Pac-10 selection and 1991 NFF National Scholar-Athlete.

E.J. Henderson, Maryland, Linebacker (1999-2002)

– Only two-time consensus First Team All-American in Terps history

– 2002 Bednarik and Butkus award winner who helped Maryland to an Orange Bowl berth and No. 11 final ranking

– 2001 ACC Player of the Year and two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, leading Terps to the 2001 ACC title.

E.J. Junior, Alabama, Defensive End (1977-1980)

-1980 unanimous First Team All-American and member of two national championship teams (1978, 1979)

– Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1980 SEC Lineman of the Year, who led Tide to two conference titles

– Member of fabled goal-line stand defense vs. Penn State in 1979 Sugar Bowl.

Steve McNair, Alcorn State, Quarterback (1991-1994)

– 1994 Walter Payton Award winner as the top player in the FCS.

– Third in Heisman voting in 1994.

– All-time FCS passing leader with 14,496 yards and total yards with 16,823

– Four-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year

Cade McNown, UCLA, Quarterback (1995-1998)

-1998 Consensus First Team All-American and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award recipient

-1998 Pac-10 Co-Offensive Player of the Year who led UCLA to consecutive Pac-10 titles in 1997 (shared) and 1998-Holds numerous school records.

Leslie O’Neal, Oklahoma State, Defensive Tackle (1982-1985)

– Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1985

– Three-time All-Big Eight selection and 1984 Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year, who led Pokes to three, straight bowl berths

– Left OSU as school leader in career sacks (34), career TFL (47) and single, season sacks (16).

Anthony Poindexter, Virginia, Defensive Back (1995-1998)

– Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1998

– Three-time All-ACC pick and 1998 ACC Defensive Player of the Year

– Holds five school records and finished career with 342 tackles and 12 interceptions.

David Pollack, Georgia, Defensive Lineman (2001-2004)

– Three-time First Team All-American (consensus in 2002, 2004) and recipient of the 2004 Lombardi and Bednarik awards

– Two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year who led Bulldogs to consecutive SEC title games

– UGA’s all-time leader in sacks (36) and tackles for loss (58.5).

Michael Westbrook, Colorado, Wide Receiver

– 1994 consensus First Team All-American who led Buffs to four bowl berths and four top 20 finishes

– Two-time All-Big Eight performer, leading CU to a share of the 1991 league title

– Still holds eight school records and caught a 64-yard game-winning pass in the 1994 “Miracle at Michigan.

Elmo Wright, Houston, Wide Receiver

-1970 consensus First Team All-American who earned Second Team honors in 1969 and Honorable Mention honors in 1968

– Set an NCAA single-season record of eight TD receptions of 50 yards or more (1968)

– Still holds Houston career records for all-purpose yards per play (21.0 avg.) and yards per reception (21.9 avg.).

Pete Fiutak Top Ten Ballot

1. QB Carson Palmer, USC (not elected)

2. S Roy Williams, Oklahoma (not elected)

3. RB Eric Dickerson, SMU (elected)

4. QB Eric Crouch, Nebraska (elected)

5. RB Rashaan Salaam, Colorado (not elected)

6. LB James Laurinaitis, Ohio State (not elected)

7. DE Andre Tippett, Iowa (not elected)

8. DE Julius Peppers, North Carolina (not elected)

9. DE David Pollack, Georgia (not elected)

10. DT Kenneth Sims, Texas (not elected)