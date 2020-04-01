2020-2021 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Spring Version

CollegeFootballNews.com bowl projections and College Football Playoff schedule and predictions: 2020 spring version

Oh, why the heck not?

We’re living in absurd times, so let’s just get even weirder.

Will there actually be a 2020 college football season?

Uhhhhh … not sure.

Will there be a full bowl slate if there is some sort of a season?

Uhhhhh …

Are all of the conferences bowl tie-ins locked in yet?

The Power Fives are, but the Group of Five situation is extremely loose.

Who cares? It’s fun offseason stuff that – if this all actually happens – probably isn’t too terribly far from the pin.

There are a whole slew of ground rules and new contracted deals for the 2020-2021 bowl season. Here are the main ones.

– The College Football Playoff will be the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl. The national championship will be played in Miami.

The Orange Bowl has to take an ACC team – the next-highest ranked ACC team will get in if the champion is in the CFP – and Notre Dame can’t take the league’s spot. Otherwise, the non-CFP New Year’s Six games are wide open.

– As always, every Power Five conference champ will at least be in a New Year’s Six game, and the top-ranked Group of Five champion will be in, too, or in the College Football Playoff.

– Again, most of the Group of Five bowl tie-ins are still up in the air. There are 16 ESPN owned and operated bowls with a whole lot of holes to fill – that’s where the available American Athletic, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and Sun Belt teams come in. An eligible BYU will take one of them, and then it’ll be all about the top matchups and best geographic possibilities.

Let’s just do this already. If you don’t see your team on here, don’t sweat it. We’ll do this exercise again later this summer, and we’ll adapt and adjust as we go.

2020-2021 Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions

Games listed alphabetically until all the dates are announced

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Big 12 vs. SEC

Spring Projection: TCU vs. Tennessee

Last Season: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

Big 12 vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Baylor vs. Mississippi State

Last Season: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

SEC vs. ACC (or American Athletic)

Spring Projection: Syracuse vs. Houston

Last Season: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Bahamas Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Thomas Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Conference USA vs. MAC

Spring Projection: Southern Miss vs. Northern Illinois

Last Season: Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Belk Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

ACC vs. SEC

Spring Projection: Virginia vs. South Carolina

Last Season: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Camellia Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Spring Projection: Buffalo vs. Louisiana

Last Season: Arkansas State 34, FIU 26

Camping World Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

ACC vs. Big 12

Spring Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State

Last Season: Notre Dame 33, Iowa State 9

Cheez-It Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Big Ten vs. Big 12

Spring Projection: Michigan State vs. West Virginia

Last Season: Air Force 31, Washington State 21

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

American Athletic or Conference USA or MAC

Spring Projection: Temple vs. Marshall

Last Season: Florida Atlantic 52, SMU 28

Cure Bowl

Saturday, December 19

CBS Sports Network

Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL

American Athletic or MAC or Sun Belt

Spring Projection: SMU vs. Toledo

Last Season: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Date Coming

ESPN

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

MAC vs. Mountain West

Spring Projection: Miami University vs. Air Force

Last Season: Ohio 30, Nevada 21

