Wyoming football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Wyoming Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Weber State

Sept. 12 at Louisiana

Sept. 19 Utah

Sept. 26 at Ball State

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 at UNLV

Oct. 17 San Diego State

Oct. 24 Air Force

Oct. 31 at Colorado State

Nov. 7 Utah State

Nov. 14 at Nevada

Nov. 21 Boise State

Nov. 28 at New Mexico

Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Fresno State, Hawaii, San Jose State

Wyoming Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Cowboys survive a dangerous game at Louisiana and shock Utah in an ugly – but effective – win on the way to a big start. They become a national thing by mi-October, but they drop a game or two at home – like against San Diego Stat and at Nevada – but beat Boise State to win the Mountain Division.

Wyoming Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: UW loses at Louisiana, gets dumped by Utah, and loses one of the two games against UNLV and Ball State before losing to San Diego State. It’s a rough run over the second half of the season with tough loss after tough loss before cementing a losing season with a loss to Boise State.

Wyoming Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Wyoming football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 Utah

2. Nov. 21 Boise State

3. Oct. 17 San Diego State

4. Sept. 12 at Louisiana

5. Nov. 14 at Nevada

6. Oct. 24 Air Force

7. Nov. 7 Utah State

8. Oct. 31 at Colorado State

9. Oct. 10 at UNLV

10. Nov. 28 at New Mexico

11. Sept. 26 at Ball State

12. Sept. 5 Weber State