WKU football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

WKU Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Chattanooga

Sept. 12 at Indiana

Sept. 19 Liberty

Sept. 26 at Louisville

Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee

Oct. 10 Marshall

Oct. 17 at UAB

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Old Dominion

Nov. 7 at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 14 Southern Miss

Nov. 21 FIU

Nov. 28 at Charlotte

Conference USA West Teams Missed: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, UTEP, UTSA

WKU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Hilltoppers pull off a shocking split on the road against Indiana and Louisville, gets by Middle Tennessee and UAB, and goes on a run from there. There’s at least one big slip along the way, but a win over Florida Atlantic on the road leads the way to an East title and an appearance in the Conference USA championship.

WKU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: WKU loses all three road games over the first half of the season and drops the date at Marshall to put the pressure on the second half of the year. A loss at FAU and home loss to Southern Miss use towards a losing season.

WKU Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the WKU football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 at Louisville

2. Sept. 12 at Indiana

3. Nov. 7 at Florida Atlantic

4. Oct. 10 Marshall

5. Nov. 14 Southern Miss

6. Nov. 21 FIU

7. Oct. 17 at UAB

8. Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee

9. Nov. 28 at Charlotte

10. Sept. 19 Liberty

11. Oct. 31 Old Dominion

12. Sept. 5 Chattanooga