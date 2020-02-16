WKU football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
WKU Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Chattanooga
Sept. 12 at Indiana
Sept. 19 Liberty
Sept. 26 at Louisville
Oct. 3 at Middle Tennessee
Oct. 10 Marshall
Oct. 17 at UAB
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Old Dominion
Nov. 7 at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 14 Southern Miss
Nov. 21 FIU
Nov. 28 at Charlotte
Conference USA West Teams Missed: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, UTEP, UTSA
WKU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Hilltoppers pull off a shocking split on the road against Indiana and Louisville, gets by Middle Tennessee and UAB, and goes on a run from there. There’s at least one big slip along the way, but a win over Florida Atlantic on the road leads the way to an East title and an appearance in the Conference USA championship.
WKU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: WKU loses all three road games over the first half of the season and drops the date at Marshall to put the pressure on the second half of the year. A loss at FAU and home loss to Southern Miss use towards a losing season.
WKU Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the WKU football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
