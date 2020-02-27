Western Michigan football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Western Michigan Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 4 Colgate
Sept. 11 at Cincinnati
Sept. 19 at Notre Dame
Sept. 26 Syracuse
Oct. 3 at Ball State
Oct. 10 Toledo
Oct. 17 at Central Michigan
Oct. 24 at Kent State
Oct. 31 Eastern Michigan
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 10 Northern Illinois
Nov. 21 at Akron
Nov. 27 Buffalo
MAC East Teams Missed: Bowling Green, Miami University, Ohio
Western Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Broncos pull off a huge win over Syracuse early on, and take care of home against Toledo, Ball State and Eastern Michigan. With a win at Central Michigan, they have control of the West race, and they finish up strong winning their last five games to go off to the MAC Championship.
Western Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: There’s nothing good happening early on after a win over Colgate. The Broncos struggle with a run of five road games in seven weeks, and they lose at home to Toledo to end any realistic hope of winning the West. They get to 6-6 and bowl eligible, but it’s a fight to the finish to get there.
Get Western Michigan Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Western Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Western Michigan football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments