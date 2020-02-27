Western Michigan football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Western Michigan Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 4 Colgate

Sept. 11 at Cincinnati

Sept. 19 at Notre Dame

Sept. 26 Syracuse

Oct. 3 at Ball State

Oct. 10 Toledo

Oct. 17 at Central Michigan

Oct. 24 at Kent State

Oct. 31 Eastern Michigan

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 10 Northern Illinois

Nov. 21 at Akron

Nov. 27 Buffalo

MAC East Teams Missed: Bowling Green, Miami University, Ohio

Western Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Broncos pull off a huge win over Syracuse early on, and take care of home against Toledo, Ball State and Eastern Michigan. With a win at Central Michigan, they have control of the West race, and they finish up strong winning their last five games to go off to the MAC Championship.

Western Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: There’s nothing good happening early on after a win over Colgate. The Broncos struggle with a run of five road games in seven weeks, and they lose at home to Toledo to end any realistic hope of winning the West. They get to 6-6 and bowl eligible, but it’s a fight to the finish to get there.

Western Michigan Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Western Michigan football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Notre Dame

2. Sept. 11 at Cincinnati

3. Sept. 26 Syracuse

4. Oct. 10 Toledo

5. Nov. 27 Buffalo

6. Oct. 17 at Central Michigan

7. Nov. 10 Northern Illinois

8. Oct. 31 Eastern Michigan

9. Oct. 3 at Ball State

10. Oct. 24 at Kent State

11. Nov. 21 at Akron

12. Sept. 4 Colgate