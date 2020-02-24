West Virginia vs. Texas Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs. Texas college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs. Texas Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 24

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

West Virginia (19-8) vs. Texas (16-11) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why West Virginia Will Win

It was an annihilation in the first meeting.

West Virginia dominated from the field, was +10 in turnover margin, and outrebounded the Longhorns 53-25 in the 97-59 wipeout.

There’s still a problem hitting on the outside, and there are still way too many turnovers and mistakes, but Texas has a problem giving up the ball, too.

The biggest issue for the Longhorns will be on the boards against a Mountaineer team that leads the nation on the offensive glass and once again come up with more than its share of second-chance points.

Why Texas Will Win

The Texas defense has stepped it up.

The D was good even during the rough run of losses – with a few exceptions, like against West Virginia – but over the last two wins it’s been terrific. On the flip side, the Mountaineers have gone ice cold at the wrong time, losing four of their last five and their last five games on the road.

This is hardly a fantastic all-around Longhorn team, but it’s not totally miserable on the boards – even if it will have problem against WVU – an the overall style keeps games low-scoring and manageable.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, WVU is on a rough run, but two of of the losses in the last five games came against Baylor and Kansas, and two others were on the road. This is on the road, too, but Texas won’t be able to connect on enough threes to overcome the defensive pressure.

WVU is 0-7 the last seven times it’s allowed teams to hit 40% or better from the field. Texas has hit 40% or better in five of its last nine games an has been on fire lately. Throw in the home court, and …

West Virginia vs. Texas Prediction, Line

Texas 65, West Virginia 62

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

West Virginia -5, o/u: 126

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Tyson Fury

1: Deontay Wilder