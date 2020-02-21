West Virginia vs. TCU Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs. TCU college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs. TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPNU

West Virginia (19-7) vs. TCU (14-12) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

TCU isn’t very good at college basketball at the moment.

It’s on a rough run of nine losses in its last 11 games thanks to an offense that doesn’t seem all that interested in scoring. It can’t hit free throws, and it’s not pumping in enough points despite leading the Big 12 in three point attempts.

It’s going to get slaughtered by the Mountaineer killers who crush it on the offensive boards, but there might not be a whole lot of big misses considering there isn’t enough defense to bother any of the outside shooters.

West Virginia doesn’t do much from three, but when it needs to, the points should be there.

Why TCU Will Win

West Virginia doesn’t have the consistency from three to get excited about.

TCU has to get hot early and it has to keep making it rain. It’s not afraid to keep chucking it up. In WVU’s last 15 games, it’s 11-4 when allowing teams to connect on fewer than 33% of their three – 0-4 when teams hit more.

TCU connects on 33.7% from beyond the arc.

The Mountaineers will turn the ball over early and often if pressured. TCU has to force easy points, and again – just to hammer this home – it has to connect from the outside.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not going to be the brutal blowout the 81-49 Mountaineer win was back a few weeks ago, but TCU won’t do enough offensively to keep up.

WVU seemingly hit everything from the field in the first matchup, and it’ll generate a whole slew of easy points again with enough steals and enough easy chances to survive a good Horned Frog effort.

West Virginia vs. TCU Prediction, Line

West Virginia 71, TCU 64

o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

