West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, WV

Network: ESPN2

West Virginia (18-7) vs. Oklahoma State (13-12) Game Preview

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

On a nice run of three wins in the last four games – with the only loss to Baylor – the Cowboys are finding their groove after losing eight in nine.

How are they doing it? They’re crushing teams on the boards. This was an okay team on the glass earlier in the year, but they’ve been hitting it hard over the last two weeks.

With a good inside presence and solid D from three, they have the right mix to stop a West Virginia team that doesn’t do a whole lot from the outside and live on rebounding margin.

Why West Virginia Will Win

Don’t get too hung up on the three-game losing streak. The Mountaineers lost to – arguably – the two best teams in the country in Baylor and Kansas, and that’s coming off a loss at Oklahoma.

Yeah, Oklahoma State is doing a great job on the boards lately, but West Virginia rebounds at a whole other level – it leads the Big 12.

OSU doesn’t move the ball well enough to overcome the WVU D that forces a whole lot of turnovers. Points in transition will be a big deal, and the home team will get more of them.

What’s Going To Happen

At home, West Virginia will get past its rough run with a strong performance on the defensive side to turn things back around. The forced mistakes will take their toll as the game goes on.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

West Virginia 67, Oklahoma State 62

West Virginia -10.5, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: NBA All-Star Game 4th quarter

1: A game ending on a free throw