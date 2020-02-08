West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

West Virginia (18-4) vs. Oklahoma (14-8) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why West Virginia Will Win

Rebounds. West Virginia can go get them, and Oklahoma can’t.

The Mountaineers are decent from the field, and they can’t shoot from the outside, but they dominate on the offensive boards and clean up a whole lot of messes. On the flip side, the Sooners are okay on the boards, but they’re dead last in the Big 12 in offensive rebounds.

For a team that struggles to score at times – it hasn’t hit 70 points in six of its last eight games – OU will have a whole slew of problems against this WVU D that doesn’t quit.

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Oklahoma Will Win

If you believe in patterns, this is Sooners’ game.

They’ve followed up a loss with a win over the last seven games, and they’re due for a win again, partly because they’re at home. They’ve lost their last four games on the road, and won seven of the last eight at home – only losing to Kansas.

On the flip side, the Mountaineers have lost three of their last four road games. If the OU defense can hold its own on the defensive boards, and the offense can get up early and make WVU need to hit from the outside, it’ll keep the game at its tempo.

What’s Going To Happen

Being at home will mean everything for the Sooners.

This will be a low-scoring fight with just the right formula for OU to pull this off. West Virginia can’t hit free throws, but it leads the Big 12 in free throws made because it’s always on the line. Oklahoma is second in the nation in fewest personal fouls.

The Sooners will win on the line in the clutch.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 64, West Virginia 61

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

West Virginia -3, o/u: 140

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3

5: Watching movies

1: Watching the Oscars