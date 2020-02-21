Villanova vs. Xavier Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Villanova vs. Xavier college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Villanova vs. Xavier Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 22

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH

Network: FOX

Villanova (20-6) vs. Xavier (17-9) Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova has gone stupid-hot from the field over the last few games.

The threes were a bit inconsistent for a while, the overall shooting was a struggle, and then … boom. Against Temple an DePaul, the Wildcats connected on 35-of-62 – a ridiculous 57% – from three in blowout wins. Xavier might be excellent at bothering good shooting teams, but things have gone to a whole other level.

The Musketeers don’t take the ball away, and they can’t hit free throws – Villanova is over 12% better from the line. However …

Why Xavier Will Win

Yes, Villanova has been fantastic from outside, but now it’s going against one of the best teams in the country at stopping teams from three.

Xavier couldn’t hit anything from outside in the first game – going 1-of-11 from three in a 68-62 loss several weeks ago – and it still kept it close. It also did what you have to do against the Wildcats and kept it close on the boards. This is the best rebounding team in the Big East, and it has to clean up anything and everything when there might actually be a miss.

VU is a killer when it gets a second opportunity, an Xavier won’t allow that.

What’s Going To Happen

Villanova is shooting way too well right now. Xavier might be great at attacking outside bombers, and VU won’t be connecting on over 40% like it has been on a regular basis, but there won’t be enough stops late.

The free throw line will be the difference. The Wildcats will hit five more than Xavier will.

Villanova vs. Xavier Prediction, Line

Villanova 77, Xavier 71

Must See Rating: 3

