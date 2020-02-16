Villanova vs. Temple Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Villanova vs. Temple college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Villanova vs. Temple Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 15

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA

Network: ESPN

Villanova (18-6) vs. Temple (13-11) Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

Villanova hasn’t been anything special over the two weeks. It might have beaten Marquette on Wednesday, but that’s coming off of three straight losses.

The problem for the Wildcats? They haven’t been consistent from three, and they’re not strong enough on the boards to make up for it. They’re not generating enough points off of big defensive stops to make a difference.

Temple is terrific at defending the three and it’s one of theist teams in the country at taking the ball away. The D is suffocating at times, but …

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova doesn’t turn the ball over.

It might be a rough patch lately, but the team doesn’t generate a slew of big mistakes, and it has the scoring punch that Temple doesn’t.

If the Wildcats get hot from the outside for any stretch, this is over. The Owls can score a bit, but they don’t hit well enough from the outside and they come up with way too many empty trips.

What’s Going To Happen

This will be a dogfight between the two city rivals, but Villanova won’t make enough mistakes for the Owls to pull this off. Temple doesn’t shoot well enough from the field, but Villanova will miss a few too many free throws to pull away.

Villanova vs. Temple Prediction, Line

Villanova 73, Temple 68

Villanova -7, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

