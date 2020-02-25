Villanova vs. St. John's Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Villanova vs. St. John’s college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Villanova vs. St. John’s Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Finneran Pavillion, Villanova, PA

Network: FS1

Villanova (21-6) vs. St. John’s (14-13) Game Preview

Why St. John’s Will Win

Hit the boards, hit the boards, hit the boards.

St. John’s misses a whole lot of shots, but they come up with a whole lot of rebounds and should be able to outdo the the Wildcats on the glass.

This is a very good, very aggressive defensive team that generates a whole lot of steals and takeaways and is able to take teams out of their games. It has to come up with a whole lot of tough plays against the Villanova outside shooters, and it has to generate a slew of easy points.

However …

Why Villanova Will Win

Villanova out rebounded the Red Storm in the 79-59 win just a few weeks ago, and it kept the giveaways in check.

This has been a red-hot Wildcat team over the last several games, and even when it struggled from three against Xavier, it still was able to win relatively easily.

St. John’s isn’t able to hit well enough from the field, struggling to connect on anything from three and shooting at just 41% on the season. Considering Villanova doesn’t turn the ball over enough – it leads the Big East with the fewest giveaways – it’ll once again be hard for SJU to score.

What’s Going To Happen

The Red Storm might turn up the defensive pressure from the start, but Villanova is way too careful with the ball, and it’s on way too strong of a roll. It’ll get ugly when the threes start falling for the home side in a first half run to take over the game.

Villanova vs. St. John’s Prediction, Line

Villanova 82, St. John’s 64





