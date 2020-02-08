Villanova vs. Seton Hall Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Villanova vs. Seton Hall college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Network: FOX

Villanova (17-5) vs. Seton Hall (17-5) Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

Seton Hall has won 11 of its last 12 games, dropping the date to Xavier at home a week ago. How did the Musketeers get it done?

Rebounds. Seton Hall got destroyed on the boards and were blown out. Overall, it’s a great rebounding team with a strong inside presence, but the Wildcats should be able to shoot their way over the D, and they should be able to hold their own on the boards.

They might be having a few issues over the last two weeks, but they don’t turn the ball over and they’re as good as any team in the country from the outside. If they get hot, Seton Hall won’t be able to keep up.

Why Seton Hall Will Win

29%. That’s what teams are shooting from three against the Seton Hall defense. It’s able to attack from the perimeter and force offenses to go inside, and then come the blocks.

The Pirates are second in the nation in blocked shots per game, and that goes along with their ability to hold up against the teams that bomb away.

Yes, Villanova is great at firing away, but Seton Hall has an explosive enough offense to go in streaks, even if it’s not coming from the outside.

What’s Going To Happen

Seton Hall might be playing a whole lot better than Villanova right now, but this is where everything starts to shift around.

The Pirates might have the defense to keep this close and make this a battle, but they’re not going to hit better than 50% from the field like Creighton and Butler did in their wins over Villanova.

It’ll be a fun, entertaining game, but the Wildcats aren’t losing three in a row.

Villanova vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Line

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 69

Villanova -3.5, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

