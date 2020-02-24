UTSA football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

UTSA Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at LSU

Sept. 12 at Texas State

Sept. 19 Grambling

Sept. 26 Memphis

Oct. 3 at UAB

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Old Dominion

Oct. 24 Louisiana Tech

Oct. 31 at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 7 at Rice

Nov. 14 UTEP

Nov. 21 at Southern Miss

Nov. 28 North Texas

Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, WKU

UTSA Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Roadrunners don’t get anyone hurt against LSU in the opener and come up with two straight wins right after to get the season going. They take care of home with wins over Old Dominion, UTEP and North Texas, they beat Rice on the road, and they pull off an upset somewhere for a no-problem winning season and bowl appearance.

UTSA Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: There’s a problem on the road. They whiff against Texas State, and they lose every other road game, including to Rice. That’s six losses right there, throw in home losses to Memphis, Louisiana Tech and North Texas, and it’s another ugly campaign.

UTSA Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the UTSA football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at LSU

2. Sept. 26 Memphis

3. Oct. 31 at Florida Atlantic

4. Oct. 24 Louisiana Tech

5. Nov. 21 at Southern Miss

6. Oct. 3 at UAB

7. Nov. 7 at Rice

8. Nov. 28 North Texas

9. Oct. 17 Old Dominion

10. Nov. 14 UTEP

11. Sept. 12 at Texas State

12. Sept. 19 Grambling