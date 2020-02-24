UTSA football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
UTSA Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at LSU
Sept. 12 at Texas State
Sept. 19 Grambling
Sept. 26 Memphis
Oct. 3 at UAB
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Old Dominion
Oct. 24 Louisiana Tech
Oct. 31 at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 7 at Rice
Nov. 14 UTEP
Nov. 21 at Southern Miss
Nov. 28 North Texas
Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, WKU
UTSA Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: The Roadrunners don’t get anyone hurt against LSU in the opener and come up with two straight wins right after to get the season going. They take care of home with wins over Old Dominion, UTEP and North Texas, they beat Rice on the road, and they pull off an upset somewhere for a no-problem winning season and bowl appearance.
UTSA Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
3-9: There’s a problem on the road. They whiff against Texas State, and they lose every other road game, including to Rice. That’s six losses right there, throw in home losses to Memphis, Louisiana Tech and North Texas, and it’s another ugly campaign.
UTSA Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the UTSA football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
