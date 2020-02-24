UTEP football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
UTEP Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Texas Tech
Sept. 12 at Nevada
Sept. 19 at Texas
Sept. 26 New Mexico State
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech
Oct. 17 Southern Miss
Oct. 24 at Charlotte
Oct. 31 North Texas
Nov. 7 FIU
Nov. 14 at UTSA
Nov. 21 UAB
Nov. 28 at Rice
Conference USA East Teams Missed: Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, WKU
UTEP Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
7-5: The Miners get through a rough first part with a win over New Mexico State, and then they go on a second half run. They pull off a shocker and win two of the three home games against North Texas, FIU and UAB, get by Charlotte on the road, and enjoy not leaving Texas over the last seven games with wins on the road at UTSA and Rice to get bowl eligible.
UTEP Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
1-11: UTEP goes UTEP and just can’t get the job done anywhere. There’s a win somewhere – like against New Mexico State – but that’s it. The top winnable games – UTSA, Charlotte and Rice – are all on the road, there’s no Old Dominion to face, and there’s no fun … again.
Get UTEP Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
UTEP Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the UTEP football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments