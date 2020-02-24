UTEP football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

UTEP Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Texas Tech

Sept. 12 at Nevada

Sept. 19 at Texas

Sept. 26 New Mexico State

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech

Oct. 17 Southern Miss

Oct. 24 at Charlotte

Oct. 31 North Texas

Nov. 7 FIU

Nov. 14 at UTSA

Nov. 21 UAB

Nov. 28 at Rice

Conference USA East Teams Missed: Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, WKU

UTEP Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Miners get through a rough first part with a win over New Mexico State, and then they go on a second half run. They pull off a shocker and win two of the three home games against North Texas, FIU and UAB, get by Charlotte on the road, and enjoy not leaving Texas over the last seven games with wins on the road at UTSA and Rice to get bowl eligible.

UTEP Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

1-11: UTEP goes UTEP and just can’t get the job done anywhere. There’s a win somewhere – like against New Mexico State – but that’s it. The top winnable games – UTSA, Charlotte and Rice – are all on the road, there’s no Old Dominion to face, and there’s no fun … again.

Get UTEP Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

UTEP Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the UTEP football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Texas

2. Sept. 5 Texas Tech

3. Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech

4. Sept. 12 at Nevada

5. Oct. 17 Southern Miss

6. Nov. 21 UAB

7. Nov. 7 FIU

8. Oct. 24 at Charlotte

9. Oct. 31 North Texas

10. Nov. 28 at Rice

11. Nov. 14 at UTSA

12. Sept. 26 New Mexico State