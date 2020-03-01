Utah State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Utah State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 3 Washington State
Sept. 12 Southern Utah
Sept. 19 at Washington
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 2 at BYU
Oct. 10 San Diego State
Oct. 17 at Boise State
Oct. 24 New Mexico
Oct. 31 at Nevada
Nov. 7 at Wyoming
Nov. 14 Fresno State
Nov. 21 at Colorado State
Nov. 28 Air Force
Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV
Utah State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Aggies come out strong with a home win over a new era Washington State team, but they’re more excited about a road win over BYU. A win over San Diego State kicks off the Mountain West with a good start, and they win two of the three road games against Boise State, Nevada and Wyoming. They roll through the last three weeks and take the Mountain Division.
Utah State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: Utah State loses to Wazzu to kick things off, and then has massive issues on the road. It drops the road dates to BYU, Boise State, and against either Nevada or Wyoming. A loss to San Diego State makes things even worse, and it sputters in the final few weeks for a losing season.
Utah State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Utah State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
