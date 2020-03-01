Utah State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Utah State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 Washington State

Sept. 12 Southern Utah

Sept. 19 at Washington

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 2 at BYU

Oct. 10 San Diego State

Oct. 17 at Boise State

Oct. 24 New Mexico

Oct. 31 at Nevada

Nov. 7 at Wyoming

Nov. 14 Fresno State

Nov. 21 at Colorado State

Nov. 28 Air Force

Mountain West, West Teams Missed: Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV

Utah State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Aggies come out strong with a home win over a new era Washington State team, but they’re more excited about a road win over BYU. A win over San Diego State kicks off the Mountain West with a good start, and they win two of the three road games against Boise State, Nevada and Wyoming. They roll through the last three weeks and take the Mountain Division.

Utah State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: Utah State loses to Wazzu to kick things off, and then has massive issues on the road. It drops the road dates to BYU, Boise State, and against either Nevada or Wyoming. A loss to San Diego State makes things even worse, and it sputters in the final few weeks for a losing season.

Utah State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Utah State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Washington

2. Oct. 17 at Boise State

3. Sept. 3 Washington State

4. Oct. 2 at BYU

5. Oct. 10 San Diego State

6. Nov. 28 Air Force

7. Oct. 31 at Nevada

8. Nov. 7 at Wyoming

9. Nov. 14 Fresno State

10. Nov. 21 at Colorado State

11. Oct. 24 New Mexico

12. Sept. 12 Southern Utah