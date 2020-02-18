USF football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

USF Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Texas

Sept. 12 Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 19 Nevada

Sept. 26 at Florida Atlantic

Oct. 3 at Cincinnati

Oct. 10 East Carolina

Oct. 17 at Temple

Oct. 23 Tulsa

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Memphis

Nov. 14 at Houston

Nov. 21 Navy

Nov. 27 UCF

American Athletic Conference West Teams Missed: SMU, Tulane

USF Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Jeff Scott era kicks off with a good performance at Texas in a loss. A good run through September builds up a nice base of wins, and then splitting the road games at Cincinnati and Temple take things up a notch. The Bulls split the back-to-back road games at Memphis and Houston before closing out with wins over Navy and – finally – UCF.

USF Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: The Bulls lose just about everything on the road. They drop the dates at Texas, Cincinnati, Temple, Memphis and Houston, but making things worse is at loss at Florida Atlantic in a moment for the start of two new coaching staffs. Throw in a loss to UCF and at least one other home game along the way, and there’s a whole lot of rebuilding to do.

USF Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the USF football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at Texas

2. Nov. 27 UCF

3. Nov. 7 at Memphis

4. Oct. 3 at Cincinnati

5. Nov. 14 at Houston

6. Oct. 17 at Temple

7. Nov. 21 Navy

8. Sept. 19 Nevada

9. Sept. 26 at Florida Atlantic

10. Oct. 10 East Carolina

11. Oct. 23 Tulsa

12. Sept. 12 Bethune-Cookman