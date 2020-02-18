USF football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
USF Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Texas
Sept. 12 Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 19 Nevada
Sept. 26 at Florida Atlantic
Oct. 3 at Cincinnati
Oct. 10 East Carolina
Oct. 17 at Temple
Oct. 23 Tulsa
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Memphis
Nov. 14 at Houston
Nov. 21 Navy
Nov. 27 UCF
American Athletic Conference West Teams Missed: SMU, Tulane
USF Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: The Jeff Scott era kicks off with a good performance at Texas in a loss. A good run through September builds up a nice base of wins, and then splitting the road games at Cincinnati and Temple take things up a notch. The Bulls split the back-to-back road games at Memphis and Houston before closing out with wins over Navy and – finally – UCF.
USF Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: The Bulls lose just about everything on the road. They drop the dates at Texas, Cincinnati, Temple, Memphis and Houston, but making things worse is at loss at Florida Atlantic in a moment for the start of two new coaching staffs. Throw in a loss to UCF and at least one other home game along the way, and there’s a whole lot of rebuilding to do.
USF Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the USF football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
