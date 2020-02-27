UNLV football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

UNLV Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 Cal

Sept. 5 Louisiana Tech

Sept. 12 Arizona State

Sept. 19 at Iowa State

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at San Diego State

Oct. 10 Wyoming

Oct. 17 at San Jose State

Oct. 24 Colorado State

Oct. 31 at Boise State

Nov. 7 Fresno State

Nov. 14 at Hawaii

Nov. 21 OPEN DATE

Nov. 28 Nevada

Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Air Force, New Mexico, Utah State

UNLV Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Rebels pull off one win against the three Power Five programs – Cal, Arizona State and at Iowa State – and handle Louisiana Tech at home for a decent start. They split the road games at San Diego State and Boise State, and win most of the home games. Of course, the regular season closes out with a win over Nevada to keep the Fremont Cannon.

UNLV Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

2-10: The Rebels lose to Louisiana Tech and drop the three games against the Power Five teams on the slate. They struggle on the road and can’t beat both Wyoming and Colorado State as the season goes off the rails. Worst of all, they close out with a loss to Nevada.

Get UNLV Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

UNLV Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the UNLV football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Aug. 29 Cal

2. Sept. 12 Arizona State

3. Sept. 19 at Iowa State

4. Oct. 31 at Boise State

5. Oct. 3 at San Diego State

6. Nov. 14 at Hawaii

7. Nov. 28 Nevada

8. Sept. 5 Louisiana Tech

9. Nov. 7 Fresno State

10. Oct. 10 Wyoming

11. Oct. 24 Colorado State

12. Oct. 17 at San Jose State