UNLV Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

UNLV Football Schedule 2020
Aug. 29 Cal
Sept. 5 Louisiana Tech
Sept. 12 Arizona State
Sept. 19 at Iowa State
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 at San Diego State
Oct. 10 Wyoming
Oct. 17 at San Jose State
Oct. 24 Colorado State
Oct. 31 at Boise State
Nov. 7 Fresno State
Nov. 14 at Hawaii
Nov. 21 OPEN DATE
Nov. 28 Nevada
Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Air Force, New Mexico, Utah State
UNLV Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
7-5: The Rebels pull off one win against the three Power Five programs – Cal, Arizona State and at Iowa State – and handle Louisiana Tech at home for a decent start. They split the road games at San Diego State and Boise State, and win most of the home games. Of course, the regular season closes out with a win over Nevada to keep the Fremont Cannon.
UNLV Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
2-10: The Rebels lose to Louisiana Tech and drop the three games against the Power Five teams on the slate. They struggle on the road and can’t beat both Wyoming and Colorado State as the season goes off the rails. Worst of all, they close out with a loss to Nevada.
UNLV Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the UNLV football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
