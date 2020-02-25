UMass football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

UMass Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 at UConn

Sept. 12 Troy

Sept. 19 Albany S

Sept. 26 at Appalachian State

Oct. 3 at New Mexico

Oct. 10 Temple

Oct. 17 at Akron

Oct. 24 FIU

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 New Mexico State

Nov. 14 at Auburn

Nov. 21 Army

Nov. 28 at Liberty

UMass Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: UMass bounces back from a miserable 2019 with an early 3-0 start with wins over UConn, Troy and Albany before going on the road for three of its next four games. It wins two of the three, uses the off week to rest up for New Mexico State, and cements a bowl bid and a winning season by splitting the dates against Army and Liberty.

UMass Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: It all starts with a road loss to UConn and it keeps on going. Losses to Troy and Appalachian State are bad, but dropping the date on the road to New Mexico is worse. There’s a win here and there – like at Akron and against New Mexico State – but that’s it with a rough three-game losing streak to close out the season.

UMass Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the UMass football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 14 at Auburn

2. Sept. 26 at Appalachian State

3. Oct. 10 Temple

4. Oct. 24 FIU

5. Nov. 21 Army

6. Sept. 12 Troy

7. Nov. 28 at Liberty

8. Oct. 3 at New Mexico

9. Sept. 3 at UConn

10. Oct. 17 at Akron

11. Nov. 7 New Mexico State

12. Sept. 19 Albany