UConn football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

UConn Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 UMass

Sept. 12 at Illinois

Sept. 19 at Virginia

Sept. 26 Indiana

Oct. 3 Old Dominion

Oct. 10 Maine

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Ole Miss

Oct. 31 Liberty

Nov. 7 at North Carolina

Nov. 14 at San Jose State

Nov. 21 Middle Tennessee

Nov. 28 Army

UConn Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

6-6: Beating UMass kicks things off with a bang before dropping the three games against the Power Five programs. It all comes back with wins over Old Dominion and Maine at home, and with a win over Liberty on Halloween to set up a big final month. With wins in two of the last three games, the Huskies have their bounce-back season with bowl eligibility.

UConn Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

2-10: The new independent team loses just about everything. There’s a win over UMass at home, and beating Maine isn’t a problem, but it’s not even close against any of the five Power Five programs on the slate, and nothing goes right in the winnable games against Old Dominion, Middle Tennessee or at San Jose State.

UConn Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the UConn football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 24 at Ole Miss

2. Sept. 19 at Virginia

3. Nov. 7 at North Carolina

4. Sept. 26 Indiana

5. Sept. 12 at Illinois

6. Nov. 28 Army

7. Nov. 14 at San Jose State

8. Nov. 21 Middle Tennessee

9. Oct. 31 Liberty

10. Oct. 3 Old Dominion

11. Sept. 3 UMass

12. Oct. 10 Maine