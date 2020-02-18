UCF football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

UCF Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 4 North Carolina

Sept. 12 FIU

Sept. 19 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 24 at East Carolina

Oct. 3 Tulsa

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 16 at Memphis

Oct. 24 Tulane

Oct. 31 at Houston

Nov. 7 Florida A&M

Nov. 14 Temple

Nov. 21 Cincinnati

Nov. 28 at USF

American Athletic Conference West Teams Missed: Navy, SMU

UCF Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

12-0: The Knights get the wins they need against North Carolina and Georgia Tech to get the national credibility of wins over Power Five programs, but with a week off to get ready, beating Memphis on the road is the big get the team needs. They beat Houston on the road, take care of home against Temple and Cincinnati, and it’s a third unbeaten regular season and AAC title in four years.

UCF Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

7-5: After dropping both games against the ACC teams, it loses on the road to Memphis a few weeks later to fall off the national map. The Knights won’t completely go into the tank, but a rough November with a home loss to either Temple or Cincinnati if followed up by a disastrous road gaffe at USF.

UCF Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the UCF football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 4 North Carolina

2. Oct. 16 at Memphis

3. Sept. 19 at Georgia Tech

4. Oct. 31 at Houston

5. Nov. 21 Cincinnati

6. Nov. 14 Temple

7. Oct. 24 Tulane

8. Nov. 28 at USF

9. Sept. 12 FIU

10. Sept. 24 at East Carolina

11. Oct. 3 Tulsa

12. Nov. 7 Florida A&M