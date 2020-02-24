UAB football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

UAB Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 New Mexico State

Sept. 12 Alabama A&M

Sept. 17 at Miami

Sept. 26 at South Alabama

Oct. 3 UTSA

Oct. 10 at Rice

Oct. 17 WKU

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 7 at Old Dominion

Nov. 14 North Texas

Nov. 21 at UTEP

Nov. 28 Southern Miss

Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, FAU, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee

UAB Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: When you’re second-toughest game is at Louisiana Tech, you have to take advantage the slate. The Blazers drop the game at Miami, but they win everything else. They use the week off to get by Louisiana Tech on the road, and they roll to the Conference USA championship game. Realistically, there’s another loss along the way to go along with the date in Coral Gables, but with this slate, ad double-digit win season is a must.

UAB Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: There’s no way to totally collapse with this slate, but the Blazers have problems with a resurgent Rice team on the road, can’t get by WKU or Southern Miss at home, and drop the date at Louisiana Tech. A brain-cramp against North Texas an another on the road at South Alabama makes it a wildly disappointing season.

UAB Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the UAB football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 17 at Miami

2. Oct. 31 at Louisiana Tech

3. Oct. 17 WKU

4. Nov. 28 Southern Miss

5. Nov. 14 North Texas

6. Oct. 10 at Rice

7. Nov. 7 at Old Dominion

8. Sept. 26 at South Alabama

9. Nov. 21 at UTEP

10. Oct. 3 UTSA

11. Sept. 3 New Mexico State

12. Sept. 12 Alabama A&M