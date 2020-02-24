UAB football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
UAB Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 3 New Mexico State
Sept. 12 Alabama A&M
Sept. 17 at Miami
Sept. 26 at South Alabama
Oct. 3 UTSA
Oct. 10 at Rice
Oct. 17 WKU
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 at Louisiana Tech
Nov. 7 at Old Dominion
Nov. 14 North Texas
Nov. 21 at UTEP
Nov. 28 Southern Miss
Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, FAU, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee
UAB Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: When you’re second-toughest game is at Louisiana Tech, you have to take advantage the slate. The Blazers drop the game at Miami, but they win everything else. They use the week off to get by Louisiana Tech on the road, and they roll to the Conference USA championship game. Realistically, there’s another loss along the way to go along with the date in Coral Gables, but with this slate, ad double-digit win season is a must.
UAB Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: There’s no way to totally collapse with this slate, but the Blazers have problems with a resurgent Rice team on the road, can’t get by WKU or Southern Miss at home, and drop the date at Louisiana Tech. A brain-cramp against North Texas an another on the road at South Alabama makes it a wildly disappointing season.
