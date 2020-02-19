Tulsa football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Tulsa Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Toledo

Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State

Sept. 19 Northwestern State

Sept. 26 at Arkansas State

Oct. 3 at UCF

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Cincinnati

Oct. 23 at USF

Oct. 30 East Carolina

Nov. 7 at Navy

Nov. 14 SMU

Nov. 21 Tulane

Nov. 28 at Houston

American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: Temple

Tulsa Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Golden Hurricane get off to a nice start with a win over Toledo and victories over Northwestern State an Arkansas State for a good September. They manage to split dates with UCF and Cincinnati, and do just enough to have a nice second half of the year – helped by a run of three home games in four weeks – to be a feel-good story on the way to a bowl game.

Tulsa Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: A home loss to Toledo to kick things off is a problem. After losing road games to Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and UCF, there’s a must win over Cincinnati, and … loss. With losses to Navy and Houston, it’s another losing season against a rough schedule.

Tulsa Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Tulsa football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State

2. Oct. 3 at UCF

3. Nov. 28 at Houston

4. Oct. 17 Cincinnati

5. Nov. 7 at Navy

6. Nov. 14 SMU

7. Nov. 21 Tulane

8. Sept. 5 Toledo

9. Oct. 23 at USF

10. Sept. 26 at Arkansas State

11. Oct. 30 East Carolina

12. Sept. 19 Northwestern State