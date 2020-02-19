Tulsa football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Tulsa Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Toledo
Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State
Sept. 19 Northwestern State
Sept. 26 at Arkansas State
Oct. 3 at UCF
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Cincinnati
Oct. 23 at USF
Oct. 30 East Carolina
Nov. 7 at Navy
Nov. 14 SMU
Nov. 21 Tulane
Nov. 28 at Houston
American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: Temple
Tulsa Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: The Golden Hurricane get off to a nice start with a win over Toledo and victories over Northwestern State an Arkansas State for a good September. They manage to split dates with UCF and Cincinnati, and do just enough to have a nice second half of the year – helped by a run of three home games in four weeks – to be a feel-good story on the way to a bowl game.
Tulsa Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: A home loss to Toledo to kick things off is a problem. After losing road games to Oklahoma State, Arkansas State and UCF, there’s a must win over Cincinnati, and … loss. With losses to Navy and Houston, it’s another losing season against a rough schedule.
Tulsa Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Tulsa football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
