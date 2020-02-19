Tulane football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Tulane Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 3 SE Louisiana
Sept. 12 at Northwestern
Sept. 19 Navy
Sept. 26 at Miss State
Oct. 3 OPEN DATE
Oct. 8 at Houston
Oct. 17 SMU
Oct. 24 at UCF
Oct. 31 Temple
Nov. 7 at East Carolina
Nov. 14 Army
Nov. 21 at Tulsa
Nov. 28 Memphis
American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: Cincinnati, USF
Tulane Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: A win at Northwestern helps the Green Wave get off to a nice 3-0 start – beating Navy helps – and winning two out of the three road games against Mississippi State, Houston and UCF gets things going for a potentially big year. And then comes the run, winning four of the last five games including a key victory over Memphis to take the West title.
Tulane Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: The Green Wave can’t pull up out of the 1-3 September – beating SE Louisiana, and losing to everyone else. Losses to Houston and UCF on the road all but kill any hopes of a bowl game, and a whiff somewhere along the way – like against Temple or Army – helps cement the rough year with a loss to Memphis to close things out.
Tulane Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Tulane football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
