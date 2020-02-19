Tulane football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Tulane Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 SE Louisiana

Sept. 12 at Northwestern

Sept. 19 Navy

Sept. 26 at Miss State

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 8 at Houston

Oct. 17 SMU

Oct. 24 at UCF

Oct. 31 Temple

Nov. 7 at East Carolina

Nov. 14 Army

Nov. 21 at Tulsa

Nov. 28 Memphis

American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: Cincinnati, USF

Tulane Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: A win at Northwestern helps the Green Wave get off to a nice 3-0 start – beating Navy helps – and winning two out of the three road games against Mississippi State, Houston and UCF gets things going for a potentially big year. And then comes the run, winning four of the last five games including a key victory over Memphis to take the West title.

Tulane Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The Green Wave can’t pull up out of the 1-3 September – beating SE Louisiana, and losing to everyone else. Losses to Houston and UCF on the road all but kill any hopes of a bowl game, and a whiff somewhere along the way – like against Temple or Army – helps cement the rough year with a loss to Memphis to close things out.

Tulane Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Tulane football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 at Mississippi State

2. Oct. 24 at UCF

3. Oct. 8 at Houston

4. Nov. 28 Memphis

5. Sept. 12 at Northwestern

6. Oct. 31 Temple

7. Sept. 19 Navy

8. Oct. 17 SMU

9. Nov. 14 Army

10. Nov. 21 at Tulsa

11. Nov. 7 at East Carolina

12. Sept. 3 SE Louisiana