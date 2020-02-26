Toledo football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Toledo Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Tulsa
Sept. 12 San Diego State
Sept. 19 at Michigan State
Sept. 26 Central Connecticut
Oct. 3 Ohio
Oct. 10 at Western Michigan
Oct. 17 Bowling Green
Oct. 24 at Eastern Michigan
Oct. 31 at Akron
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 11 Central Michigan
Nov. 17 at Northern Illinois
Nov. 24 Ball State
MAC East Teams Missed: Buffalo, Kent State, Miami University
Toledo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Rockets get by Tulsa on the road and San Diego State at home the way to a 3-1 start – assume a loss at Michigan State – before diving into the MAC slate. They get by Western Michigan at home, and have few problems with the run of three road games in four weeks, and take out Northern Illinois on the road to take the West title.
Toledo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: They drop the date against San Diego State, but worse than that, the West goest bye-bye with losses at Western Michigan and Northern Illinois. A stumble somewhere along the way – like against Ohio or Central Michigan – means another 6-6 season and another year without a bowl game.
Toledo Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Toledo football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
