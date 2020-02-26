Toledo football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Toledo Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Tulsa

Sept. 12 San Diego State

Sept. 19 at Michigan State

Sept. 26 Central Connecticut

Oct. 3 Ohio

Oct. 10 at Western Michigan

Oct. 17 Bowling Green

Oct. 24 at Eastern Michigan

Oct. 31 at Akron

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 11 Central Michigan

Nov. 17 at Northern Illinois

Nov. 24 Ball State

MAC East Teams Missed: Buffalo, Kent State, Miami University

Toledo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Rockets get by Tulsa on the road and San Diego State at home the way to a 3-1 start – assume a loss at Michigan State – before diving into the MAC slate. They get by Western Michigan at home, and have few problems with the run of three road games in four weeks, and take out Northern Illinois on the road to take the West title.

Toledo Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: They drop the date against San Diego State, but worse than that, the West goest bye-bye with losses at Western Michigan and Northern Illinois. A stumble somewhere along the way – like against Ohio or Central Michigan – means another 6-6 season and another year without a bowl game.

Toledo Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Toledo football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Michigan State

2. Sept. 12 San Diego State

3. Oct. 10 at Western Michigan

4. Nov. 17 at Northern Illinois

5. Sept. 5 at Tulsa

6. Nov. 11 Central Michigan

7. Oct. 3 Ohio

8. Oct. 24 at Eastern Michigan

9. Nov. 24 Ball State

10. Oct. 17 Bowling Green

11. Oct. 31 at Akron

12. Sept. 26 Central Connecticut