Temple football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Temple Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Miami

Sept. 12 Idaho

Sept. 19 Rutgers

Sept. 26 at Navy

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 at UMass

Oct. 17 USF

Oct. 24 at Memphis

Oct. 31 at Tulane

Nov. 5 SMU

Nov. 14 at UCF

Nov. 21 East Carolina

Nov. 28 Cincinnati

American Athletic Conference West Teams Missed: Houston, Tulsa

Temple Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Owls get out of September 3-1 – losing at either Miami or Navy – and they get to 5-1 before getting to the nasty part of the schedule. They somehow win two of the road games at Memphis, Tulane and UCF, and close out with wins over East Carolina and Cincinnati to win the East and go to the American Athletic Conference championship.

Temple Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: After starting out with a loss at Miami, Temple loses at home to Rutgers and drops the date at Navy for an ugly 1-3 start. It all falls apart with the nasty late season run of road games losing to Memphis, Tulane and UCF. After dropping the date against Cincinnati, it closes out with a losing campaign.

Temple Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Temple football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 5 at Miami

2. Nov. 14 at UCF

3. Oct. 24 at Memphis

4. Nov. 28 Cincinnati

5. Sept. 19 Rutgers

6. Sept. 26 at Navy

7. Oct. 31 at Tulane

8. Oct. 17 USF

9. Nov. 5 SMU

10. Nov. 21 East Carolina

11. Oct. 10 at UMass

12. Sept. 12 Idaho