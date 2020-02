Super Bowl Winning Starting Quarterbacks: Which Schools Can Boast The Most?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

FINALLY … the Big 12 has a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback.

It’s sort of amazing, but remember, Oklahoma being a high-powered passing program is a relatively recent thing.

No one from Texas has ever gotten it done. No one from Oklahoma State, Kansas, or even from former Big 12/Big 8 schools Nebraska, Texas A&M, or Missouri.

With Kansas City’s 31-20 win over San Francisco, Patrick Mahomes gave Texas Tech the honor of having a Super Bowl champion quarterback as the Chiefs got past the 49ers.

Texas Tech now has a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback before USC, Miami, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Washington and Arizona State.

But which schools can claim the most Super Bowl-winning starting quarterbacks?

Alabama

(3) Bart Starr (2 wins), Joe Namath, Ken Stabler

Purdue

(3) Len Dawson, Bob Griese (2 wins), Drew Brees

BYU

(2) Jim McMahon, Steve Young

Notre Dame

(2) Joe Theismann, Joe Montana (4 wins)

Stanford

(2) Jim Plunkett (2 wins), John Elway (2 wins)

Arizona

(1) Nick Foles

California

(1) Aaron Rodgers

Delaware

(1) Joe Flacco

Florida State

(1) Brad Johnson

Fresno State

(1) Trent Dilfer

Grambling

(1) Doug Williams

Louisiana Tech

(1) Terry Bradshaw (4 wins)

Louisville

(1) Johnny Unitas

Miami University

(1) Ben Roethlisberger (2 wins)

Michigan

(1) Tom Brady (6 wins)

Morehead State

(1) Phil Simms

Navy

(1) Roger Staubach (2 wins)

Northern Iowa

(1) Kurt Warner

Ole Miss

(1) Eli Manning (2 wins)

Southern Miss

(1) Brett Favre

Tennessee

(1) Peyton Manning (2 wins)

Texas Tech

(1) Patrick Mahomes

UCLA

(1) Troy Aikman (3 wins)

Washington State

(1) Mark Rypien

West Virginia

(1) Jeff Hostetler

Wisconsin

(1) Russell Wilson