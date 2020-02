Sun Belt Football Schedule 2020 Composite, Top Games To Watch Each Week

Sun Belt football schedule 2020 composite. Week-by-week ranking of all of the games.

Sun Belt Football Schedule Composite 2020

Each week’s games ranking from most interesting to least.

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 1

Saturday, Sept. 5

Arkansas State at Memphis

Georgia Southern at Boise State

Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

South Alabama at Southern Miss

SMU at Texas State

McNeese at Louisiana

Murray State at Georgia State

Cal Poly at ULM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Troy

Morgan State at Appalachian State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 2

Friday, Sept. 11

Appalachian State at Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 12

Wyoming at Louisiana

Georgia State at Alabama

Coastal Carolina at Eastern Michigan

UTSA at Texas State

Troy at UMass

Campbell at Georgia Southern

Grambling State at South Alabama

Howard at Arkansas State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 19

Appalachian State at Wisconsin

Arkansas State at Michigan

Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern

Louisiana at Georgia State

NC State at Troy

Texas State at ULM

South Alabama at Florida

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 4

Saturday, Sept. 26

Georgia Southern at Louisiana

Tulsa at Arkansas State

UAB at South Alabama

Georgia State at Charlotte

Kansas at Coastal Carolina

ULM at Georgia

Ohio at Texas State

UMass at Appalachian State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 5

Saturday, Oct. 3

Georgia Southern at ULM

East Carolina at Georgia State

Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

Troy at South Alabama

Texas State at New Mexico State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 6

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Louisiana at Appalachian State

Thursday, Oct. 8

Texas State at Troy

Saturday, Oct. 10

ULM at Liberty

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 7

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Appalachian State at Georgia Southern

Thursday, Oct. 15

Georgia State at Arkansas State

Saturday, Oct. 17

ULM at Troy

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana

Texas State at South Alabama

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 22

ULM at South Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 24

Arkansas State at Appalachian State

Georgia State at Troy

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Louisiana at New Mexico State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 29

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Saturday, Oct. 31

Troy at Arkansas State

Appalachian State at ULM

South Alabama at Georgia Southern

Louisiana at Texas State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 5

Arkansas State at Louisiana

Saturday, Nov. 7

Troy at Georgia Southern

ULM at Georgia State

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

Appalachian State at Texas State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 11

Saturday, Nov. 14

Bowling Green at Akron

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 12

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Georgia State at Appalachian State

ULM at Arkansas State

South Alabama at Louisiana

Coastal Carolina at Troy

Texas State at Georgia Southern

Saturday, Nov. 21

Louisiana at Missouri

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss

Troy at Tennessee

ULM at Arkansas

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at South Alabama

Arkansas State at Texas State

Sun Belt Football Schedule Week 13

Saturday, Nov. 28

Troy at Appalachian State

Georgia Southern at Georgia State

Louisiana at ULM

South Alabama at Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina at Texas State

Saturday, Dec. 5

Sun Belt Football Championship Game