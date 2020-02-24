Southern Miss football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Southern Miss Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 South Alabama
Sept. 12 Louisiana Tech
Sept. 19 Jackson State
Sept. 26 at Auburn
Oct. 3 at North Texas
Oct. 10 Florida Atlantic
Oct. 17 at UTEP
Oct. 24 at Liberty
Oct. 31 Rice
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 at WKU
Nov. 21 UTSA
Nov. 28 at UAB
Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion
Southern Miss Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Golden Eagles lose at Auburn at the end of September, but they get hot ant roll through just about everyone else. There isn’t a losable game on the slate other than the battle at AU, but they drop a date somewhere like at WKU or at home against Louisiana Tech or Florida Atlantic on the way to the Conference USA championship game.
Southern Miss Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: USM can’t take advantage of its favorable slate and loses to both Louisiana. Tech and Florida Atlantic at home, and to WKU and UAB on the road. Throw in the loss at Auburn, and there’s a bit too much of a flirtation with a losing season.
