Southern Miss football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Southern Miss Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 South Alabama

Sept. 12 Louisiana Tech

Sept. 19 Jackson State

Sept. 26 at Auburn

Oct. 3 at North Texas

Oct. 10 Florida Atlantic

Oct. 17 at UTEP

Oct. 24 at Liberty

Oct. 31 Rice

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 at WKU

Nov. 21 UTSA

Nov. 28 at UAB

Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion

Southern Miss Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Golden Eagles lose at Auburn at the end of September, but they get hot ant roll through just about everyone else. There isn’t a losable game on the slate other than the battle at AU, but they drop a date somewhere like at WKU or at home against Louisiana Tech or Florida Atlantic on the way to the Conference USA championship game.

Southern Miss Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: USM can’t take advantage of its favorable slate and loses to both Louisiana. Tech and Florida Atlantic at home, and to WKU and UAB on the road. Throw in the loss at Auburn, and there’s a bit too much of a flirtation with a losing season.

Get Southern Miss Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

Southern Miss Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Southern Miss football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

Sept. 5 South Alabama

Sept. 12 Louisiana Tech

Sept. 19 Jackson State

Sept. 26 at Auburn

Oct. 3 at North Texas

Oct. 10 Florida Atlantic

Oct. 17 at UTEP

Oct. 24 at Liberty

Oct. 31 Rice

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 at WKU

Nov. 21 UTSA

Nov. 28 at UAB