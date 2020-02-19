SMU football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
SMU Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Texas State
Sept. 12 Stephen F. Austin
Sept. 19 at North Texas
Sept. 26 TCU
Oct. 1 Memphis
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 at Tulane
Oct. 24 Cincinnati
Oct. 31 Navy
Nov. 5 at Temple
Nov. 14 at Tulsa
Nov. 21 Houston
Nov. 28 at East Carolina
American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: UCF, USF
SMU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Mustangs get out to 3-0 without a problem, and then they split the nasty home games against TCU and Memphis before getting hot in the second half of the year. They beat both Cincinnati and Navy, take out Temple, and win shootout after shootout to take the West and go off to the American Athletic Conference championship.
SMU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: There isn’t any luck against the better teams. The Mustangs lose to TCU and Memphis, and drop the date at Tulane. To make things worse, they lose the home date to Cincinnati to put the pressure on in November. The D doesn’t hold up against Temple or Houston on the way to a losing season.
SMU Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the SMU football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
