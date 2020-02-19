SMU football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

SMU Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Texas State

Sept. 12 Stephen F. Austin

Sept. 19 at North Texas

Sept. 26 TCU

Oct. 1 Memphis

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Tulane

Oct. 24 Cincinnati

Oct. 31 Navy

Nov. 5 at Temple

Nov. 14 at Tulsa

Nov. 21 Houston

Nov. 28 at East Carolina

American Athletic Conference East Teams Missed: UCF, USF

SMU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Mustangs get out to 3-0 without a problem, and then they split the nasty home games against TCU and Memphis before getting hot in the second half of the year. They beat both Cincinnati and Navy, take out Temple, and win shootout after shootout to take the West and go off to the American Athletic Conference championship.

SMU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: There isn’t any luck against the better teams. The Mustangs lose to TCU and Memphis, and drop the date at Tulane. To make things worse, they lose the home date to Cincinnati to put the pressure on in November. The D doesn’t hold up against Temple or Houston on the way to a losing season.

Get SMU Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

SMU Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the SMU football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 26 TCU

2. Oct. 1 Memphis

3. Oct. 24 Cincinnati

4. Nov. 21 Houston

5. Nov. 5 at Temple

6. Oct. 31 Navy

7. Oct. 17 at Tulane

8. Nov. 28 at East Carolina

9. Nov. 14 at Tulsa

10. Sept. 19 at North Texas

11. Sept. 5 at Texas State

12. Sept. 12 Stephen F. Austin