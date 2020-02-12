Seton Hall vs. Creighton Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Seton Hall vs. Creighton college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Seton Hall (18-5) vs. Creighton (18-6) Game Preview

If want in on this week’s games, sign up with BetMGM

Why Seton Hall Will Win

With just one loss in the last 13 games, the Pirates are hot thanks to a whole lot of blocks, a strong inside presence, and a good enough defense to hold teams down from three.

There’s nothing too splashy about Seton Hall, but it’s able to move the ball around well, it’s going a great job on the boards, and it’s coming up with the defense to keep teams from going on runs and taking over the tempo.

It’s winning and winning surprisingly easily. That’s going to happen on the boards against a Creighton team that doesn’t do anything on the offensive boards.

– “Go to the bank!” Today’s top pick of the day just released

Why Creighton Will Win

The Bluejays have the ability to hit from three to shoot over the Seton Hall defense.

They don’t make a whole lot of mistakes, they’re careful moving the ball around, and they’re great at getting the extra pass needed – that’s how you handle the Pirate defense. Keep swinging the ball around and don’t get bogged down inside.

This is a high-octane scoring offense that will fall flat at times – like it did last week against Providence – but can win by bombing away on good runs.

What’s Going To Happen

The Bluejays won’t do enough on the boards to pull this off. They’ll hit just enough from the outside to stay in the game, but the Seton Hall defense will turn it up a few notches in the second half. The Pirate offense will own the interior, and it’ll come up with at least six more free throws, and hit them.

Seton Hall vs. Creighton Prediction, Line

Seton Hall 77, Creighton 70

Bet on this with BetMGM, or for latest line

Seton Hall -6, o/u: 146.5

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

– Get Tickets For This Game

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Election analysis

1: Election speeches