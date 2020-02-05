SEC College Football Recruiting: Team Rankings, Top Players, Biggest Strengths, What's Missing

How did all of the SEC teams do this recruiting season? Here are the recruiting rankings for the conference, along with the stars for each team, top players, and biggest strengths.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

– Recruiting Class Strengths

– What’s Missing From Each Recruiting Class

– 2020 All-SEC Recruiting Team

– Recruiting Team Rankings

Every SEC Team’s Star Recruit

Alabama

QB Bryce Young, 6-0, 190 – He might not have next-level size, but he’s ultra-quick, accurate, and is a passer who can just so happen to run. Yanked away from USC, he’s the next great Alabama quarterback.

Key Schools In The Running: USC, Oregon

Arkansas

S Myles Slusher, 6-0, 181 – Taken out of Oklahoma and away from Oregon, Slusher is a good hitter for his size with excellent range and experience. Flipped from the Ducks, he turned into the key get in the rebuild.

Key Schools In The Running: Oregon, Oklahoma State, Texas

Auburn

RB Cartavious Bigsby, 6-0, 209 – “Tank” isn’t necessarily a power back with great quickness, but he can be the type of workhorse who can take over the offense while also fitting into the system. He’s the next great AU back.

Key Schools In The Running: Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama

Florida

LB Derek Wingo, 6-2, 216 – Stolen away from Penn State, he a bit smallish for a top SEC linebacker, but he can really, really move. Use him as a pass rusher, an inside backer with range, or just throw him out there and turn him loose, he’ll eventually be the leader of the D.

Key Schools In The Running: Penn State, Miami, South Carolina

Georgia

CB Kelee Ringo, 6-2, 205 – Take your pick of several Georgia players to be the star of this amazing class. The ideal-sized NFL corner with truly elite speed, he’s the ultimate measurables defensive back. He’s worth all of the hype.

Key Schools In The Running: Texas, Oregon, Ohio State

Kentucky

DT Justin Rogers, 6-3, 315 – He’s the unicorn – the very big defensive tackle who can move. He’s not going to be just a run-stuffer; he can get into the backfield and collapse the pocket.

Key Schools In The Running: Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee

LSU

CB Elias Ricks, 6-3, 185 – And here’s the next LSU superstar defensive back draft pick. A special all-around playmaker, he’s got the length, the coverage ability, and the measurables to be an instant factor on the other side of Derek Stingley.

Key Schools In The Running: Oklahoma, USC, Ohio State

Mississippi State

WR Malik Heath, 6-3, 215 – The JUCO transfer signed on with Joe Moorhead, and now he gets to be a part of the Mike Leach attack. The very big, very physical target was being wooed by Washington State, too, and now he’s in the system.

Key Schools In The Running: Florida, South Carolina

Missouri

WR Jay Maclin, 5-11, 180 – The cousin of former Mizzou star Jeremy Maclin, Jay is a deep threat and potential gamebreaker who was knocked down a bit because he was hurt in high school. The Tigers got an underrated playmaker.

Key Schools In The Running: Arizona State, Kansas, Iowa

Ole Miss

RB Henry Parrish, 5-10, 183 – The big get for Lane Kiffin on National Signing Day, he was taken away from the Miami area – and from Pitt – and is instantly the main man in a class that was struggling after the firing of Matt Luke.

Key Schools In The Running: Pitt, Florida, South Carolina

South Carolina

RB MarShawn Lloyd, 5-9, 211 – Here’s the star get to revolve the offense around. With bulk, track-star speed, and the smarts and leadership ability to potentially be the face of the franchise, the hope is for him to be a gamechanger.

Key Schools In The Running: Georgia, Penn State, Maryland

Tennessee

QB Harrison Bailey, 6-5, 211 – A high-end passer coming off a Georgia state championship, he’s got the arm, the size, and the tools to be the quarterback the offense works around for the next several years.

Key Schools In The Running: Michigan, Florida State

Texas A&M

CB Jaylon Jones, 6-2, 186 – The big get a year in advance, he’s a strong all-around talent who played receiver and defensive back. With his size and quickness, he’s a No. 1 shutdown corner with all the NFL tools.

Key Schools In The Running:

Vanderbilt

S Donovan Kaufman, 5-10, 195 – He might not be all that big, but he’s an excellent tackler to go along with the quickness and great range. He’ll be a leader for the defense as soon as he gets on the field.

Key Schools In The Running: Ole Miss, Colorado, Louisiana Tech

– Recruiting Class Strengths

– What’s Missing From Each Recruiting Class

– 2020 All-SEC Recruiting Team

– Recruiting Team Rankings

NEXT: SEC Recruiting Strengths