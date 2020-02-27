San Jose State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

San Jose State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Central Michigan

Sept. 12 UC Davis

Sept. 19 at Penn State

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at Boise State

Oct. 10 Air Force

Oct. 17 UNLV

Oct. 24 at San Diego State

Oct. 31 at New Mexico

Nov. 7 Nevada

Nov. 14 UConn

Nov. 21 Hawaii

Nov. 28 at Fresno State

Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State, Wyoming

San Jose State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

6-6: The Spartans build off their solid-but-disappointing 2019 season by opening up with a win at Central Michigan. They have a few issues on the road, but they pull off at least one win against Air Force, UNLV and Nevada, and they get by New Mexico on the road. Needing a win in the final two games to go bowling, they get it against either Hawaii or at Fresno State.

San Jose State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: There’s nothing positive happening over the first half of the season, beating UC Davis and starting out 1-3 before losing at home to both Air Force and UNLV. There will be a few wins along the way, but a losing season is locked in early in November.

Get San Jose State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

San Jose State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the San Jose State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Penn State

2. Oct. 3 at Boise State

3. Oct. 24 at San Diego State

4. Oct. 10 Air Force

5. Nov. 28 at Fresno State

6. Nov. 7 Nevada

7. Nov. 21 Hawaii

8. Sept. 5 at Central Michigan

9. Oct. 17 UNLV

10. Oct. 31 at New Mexico

11. Nov. 14 UConn

12. Sept. 12 UC Davis