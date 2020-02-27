San Jose State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
San Jose State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Central Michigan
Sept. 12 UC Davis
Sept. 19 at Penn State
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 at Boise State
Oct. 10 Air Force
Oct. 17 UNLV
Oct. 24 at San Diego State
Oct. 31 at New Mexico
Nov. 7 Nevada
Nov. 14 UConn
Nov. 21 Hawaii
Nov. 28 at Fresno State
Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State, Wyoming
San Jose State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
6-6: The Spartans build off their solid-but-disappointing 2019 season by opening up with a win at Central Michigan. They have a few issues on the road, but they pull off at least one win against Air Force, UNLV and Nevada, and they get by New Mexico on the road. Needing a win in the final two games to go bowling, they get it against either Hawaii or at Fresno State.
San Jose State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
3-9: There’s nothing positive happening over the first half of the season, beating UC Davis and starting out 1-3 before losing at home to both Air Force and UNLV. There will be a few wins along the way, but a losing season is locked in early in November.
Get San Jose State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
San Jose State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the San Jose State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments