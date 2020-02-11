San Diego State vs New Mexico Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs New Mexico college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

San Diego State vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 11

Game Time: 11:00 ET

Venue: Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Network: ESPN2

San Diego State (24-0) vs. New Mexico (17-8) Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

This is one of the few teams in the country that can shoot well enough to screw up the Aztecs.

New Mexico might have lost five of its last seven games, but it’s able to score in bunches, it comes up with a whole slew of points off of turnovers, and it moves the ball around as well as anyone SDSU will deal with the rest of the way.

The Lobos don’t take a ton of shots from the outside, but they can hit the three, they nail their free throws, and they can score in bunches. However …

Why San Diego State Will Win

New Mexico can’t guard worth a lick, and that includes San Diego State a few weeks ago in Albuquerque. It was an ugly 85-57 Lobo loss with with the Aztecs hitting everything from three, stepping up its defense against the high-powered offense, and winning in a breeze.

No one can keep up when SDSU gets going early. It puts games away, then relies on the defense to force turnover after turnover while stopping everything from the outside.

New Mexico can score, but it’s just not sharp enough to keep up for a full 40 minutes.

What’s Going To Happen

Make it 25 in a row with ease. San Diego State isn’t just winning, it’s doing it with ruthless efficiency. After dealing with a run of three road games in four dates, it turns its D back up a few notches for a second easy win over the Lobos.

San Diego State vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

San Diego State 80, New Mexico 55

San Diego State -15.5, o/u: 144.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

