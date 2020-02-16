San Diego State vs. Boise State Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs. Boise State college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 16

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: ExtraMile Arena, Boise, ID

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State (25-0) vs. Boise State (17-9) Game Preview

Why San Diego State Will Win

How many more suffocating blowout wins does this team have to come up with before it gets even more love in the polls?

Boise State shoots well from the field, and it can connect from three, but it doesn’t rebound all that well and it doesn’t have a whole lot happening on the inside.

San Diego State’s defense continues to be phenomenal, and it’s able to match anyone from thread it’s great at not making mistakes. Boise State isn’t going to generate any easy points – it doesn’t force enough turnovers.

Why Boise State Will Win

Boise State is hot, winning six of its last seven and its last nine games at home.

It’s getting the job done on defense, especially stopping teams from getting comfortable from the outside, it’s hitting its free throws late in games, and it’s able to hit three – especially at home.

San Diego State might be amazing, but it can struggle at times on the boards, and it’s not strong on the free throw line. The Broncos will need everything to go their way.

What’s Going To Happen

San Diego State isn’t going to get out to the big early start like it did when it went into halftime up 48-25 on Boise State several weeks ago. It’s going to be a tough environment for the Aztecs, and they’ve already won the Mountain West championship, but they’ll battle through and pull off the win late. They’re not going to slow down now that they’re really and truly getting ready for the tournaments.

San Diego State vs. Boise State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 75, Boise State 69

San Diego State -5, o/u: 140

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

