San Diego State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

San Diego State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Sacramento State
Sept. 12 at Toledo
Sept. 19 UCLA
Sept. 26 at Nevada
Oct. 3 UNLV
Oct. 10 at Utah State
Oct. 17 at Wyoming
Oct. 24 San Jose State
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Colorado State
Nov. 14 at BYU
Nov. 21 at Fresno State
Nov. 28 Hawaii
Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Air Force, Boise State, New Mexico
San Diego State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: It’s a not-that-bad schedule – there isn’t a game on the slate that’s not winnable. Brady Hoke’s Aztecs get by Toledo and Nevada on the road, take care of UCLA at home – a second straight win over the Bruins – and they win two of the three games in the run of three road dates in four weeks. There’s a loss late in the season – like at BYU – but it’s a good enough run to take the West and play for the Mountain West title.
San Diego State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: The Aztecs struggle on the road, and they lose to UCLA. Of the six road games, they drop at least four of them and struggle to get the season going. They need a win over Hawaii in the regular season finale, and they whiff.
