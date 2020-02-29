San Diego State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

San Diego State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Sacramento State

Sept. 12 at Toledo

Sept. 19 UCLA

Sept. 26 at Nevada

Oct. 3 UNLV

Oct. 10 at Utah State

Oct. 17 at Wyoming

Oct. 24 San Jose State

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Colorado State

Nov. 14 at BYU

Nov. 21 at Fresno State

Nov. 28 Hawaii

Mountain West Mountain Teams Missed: Air Force, Boise State, New Mexico

San Diego State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: It’s a not-that-bad schedule – there isn’t a game on the slate that’s not winnable. Brady Hoke’s Aztecs get by Toledo and Nevada on the road, take care of UCLA at home – a second straight win over the Bruins – and they win two of the three games in the run of three road dates in four weeks. There’s a loss late in the season – like at BYU – but it’s a good enough run to take the West and play for the Mountain West title.

San Diego State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The Aztecs struggle on the road, and they lose to UCLA. Of the six road games, they drop at least four of them and struggle to get the season going. They need a win over Hawaii in the regular season finale, and they whiff.

Get San Diego State Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

San Diego State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

1. Sept. 19 UCLA

2. Nov. 14 at BYU

3. Sept. 26 at Nevada

4. Oct. 10 at Utah State

5. Nov. 21 at Fresno State

6. Nov. 28 Hawaii

7. Sept. 12 at Toledo

8. Oct. 17 at Wyoming

9. Nov. 7 Colorado State

10. Oct. 3 UNLV

11. Oct. 24 San Jose State

12. Sept. 5 Sacramento State