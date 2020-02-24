Rice football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.
Rice Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Houston
Sept. 12 Army
Sept. 19 LSU
Sept. 26 Lamar
Oct. 3 at Marshall
Oct. 10 UAB
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Middle Tennessee
Oct. 31 at Southern Miss
Nov. 7 UTSA
Nov. 14 at Louisiana Tech
Nov. 21 at North Texas
Nov. 28 UTEP
Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Old Dominion, WKU
Rice Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
7-5: The Owls stun Houston in the local date, and they show just how much of a new team and a new era this is with wins over Army and UAB for a strong first half of the season. With home wins over Middle Tennessee and UTSA at home, a bowl game is a possibility, and it’s cemented after splitting road games at Louisiana Tech and North Texas and beating UTEP.
Rice Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
3-9: The Owls get bombed by Houston to start the season and are run over by Army. They drop the dates against Marshall and UAB for a 1-5 start, and it’s uphill from there. Losses to Middle Tennessee and at Southern Miss continue the misery, as to road losses to Louisiana Tech and North Texas. There are a few wins along the way – like at home against UTSA and UTEP – but it’s still a rough run.
Rice Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Rice football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
