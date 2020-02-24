Rice football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Rice Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Houston

Sept. 12 Army

Sept. 19 LSU

Sept. 26 Lamar

Oct. 3 at Marshall

Oct. 10 UAB

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Middle Tennessee

Oct. 31 at Southern Miss

Nov. 7 UTSA

Nov. 14 at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 21 at North Texas

Nov. 28 UTEP

Conference USA East Teams Missed: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Old Dominion, WKU

Rice Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Owls stun Houston in the local date, and they show just how much of a new team and a new era this is with wins over Army and UAB for a strong first half of the season. With home wins over Middle Tennessee and UTSA at home, a bowl game is a possibility, and it’s cemented after splitting road games at Louisiana Tech and North Texas and beating UTEP.

Rice Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: The Owls get bombed by Houston to start the season and are run over by Army. They drop the dates against Marshall and UAB for a 1-5 start, and it’s uphill from there. Losses to Middle Tennessee and at Southern Miss continue the misery, as to road losses to Louisiana Tech and North Texas. There are a few wins along the way – like at home against UTSA and UTEP – but it’s still a rough run.

Rice Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Rice football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 LSU

2. Nov. 14 at Louisiana Tech

3. Sept. 5 at Houston

4. Oct. 31 at Southern Miss

5. Sept. 12 Army

6. Oct. 3 at Marshall

7. Nov. 21 at North Texas

8. Oct. 10 UAB

9. Oct. 24 Middle Tennessee

10. Nov. 7 UTSA

11. Nov. 28 UTEP

12. Sept. 26 Lamar