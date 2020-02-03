Recruiting 2020: 5 Teams Crushing It This Recruiting Season

Who’s crushing it this recruiting season? Which teams had mediocre 2019 classes and are improving in a big, big way? Here are five teams and head coaches doing a fantastic job.

As always, you can guess who’s getting the best and brightest college football prospects this recruiting season …

Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, just about everyone in the SEC.

But which teams improved by leaps and bounds from the 2019 recruiting classes? Which programs went can honestly say they crushed it this recruiting season – at least compared to what they normally do?

Here are five programs and head coaches that were great in the early signing period and should finish well after National Signing Day on Wednesday.

5. Arizona State Sun Devils

When you have a master motivator as a head coach, and he’s proving to be a guy that kids want to play for, it’s a nice sales pitch when you can throw in the idea of playing at ASU.

Herm Edwards is perfect for the college recruiting game, and it’s showing.

Oregon is recruiting among the elite of the elites, and Washington – even in the coaching transition – is just a hair behind, and then there’s Stanford, who always seems to get just enough nice national prospects to get slightly overloved classes in the recruiting world.

And then there’s Arizona State, who has nestled into a nice groove under Edwards.

While USC is scrambling to try putting together a decent class, Chip Kelly is doing a strange recruit-to-a-type thing that’s not really working, and Utah, Arizona and Colorado are just fine, ASU is putting together something terrific.

Helped by the idea of possibly playing with true sophomore QB Jayden Daniels for the next few seasons, here come the wide receivers.

Edwards landed a slew of NFL-caliber talents – including Chad Johnson Jr., yes, that Chad Johnson – a few terrific running backs, and just enough elite prospects for the defensive side to set the tone for the next few years.

