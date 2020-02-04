Recruiting 2020: 5 Coaches Who Need A Big National Signing Day

Which five coaches need to come up with a little bit more on the February National Signing Day?

The real National Signing Day is now in December, but the first Wednesday in February is when it’s time to close.

The problem? Almost all of the top prospects are gone, meaning that coaches and teams that had a mediocre Early Signing Period have to scramble to boost their respective final classes.

Some coaches had to deal with a bit of adversity, some didn’t need a big class, and some just didn’t get enough guys. However, all five on this list could used something splashy, and most of them will.

5. Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri

Everything that happens for Drinkwitz and Mizzou through the rest of the recruiting process is gravy.

No new head coach gets much of a break, considering his first job is to keep selling the guys the previous regime were pitching. But the last month has been a mad scramble for Drinkwitz and his staff to add a little more to an already okay mix.

The biggest problem for Mizzou is simply being in the SEC.

The advantage is that the program can recruit in Big 12 and Big Ten areas that most SEC teams don’t deal with. The downside is that a great recruiting class might end up being no better than tenth or so in a conference that crushes the recruiting world every offseason.

Start with the small wins. Signing Montra Edwards away from the Mississippi schools after landing JUCO transfer Ben Key would be a major win for the defensive front.

The receiving corps is already the strength of the class, and adding Virginia Tech transfer Damon Hazelton would be wonderful.

At this point for Drinkwitz, he and this New Zou can’t lose Signing Day, but they sure can come up with a few nice wins.

