Penn State vs. Rutgers Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Date: Wednesday, February 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Network: BTN

Penn State (20-7) vs. Rutgers (18-10) Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Penn State is struggling a wee bit lately.

It was on a nice run before dropping two straight to mediocre Illinois and Indiana teams. What was the problem? The Nittany Lions have gone ice cold from three.

This is a dangerous team from the outside, but it’s only hit 6-of-23 from beyond the arc in the last two games – both losses. This is a good Rutgers defense that’s fine at closing out on the outside, but it’s even better after one-and-dones, grabbing a whole slew of defensive rebounds.

Yes, Penn State is struggling a wee bit lately …

Why Penn State Will Win

And Rutgers is REALLY struggling.

The Scarlet Knights entered February like a lion at 16-5, and it’s going out like a lamb with a 2-5 run with five straight road losses overall.

Penn State might be having a few issues from three over the last week or so, but Rutgers is dead last in the Big Ten from the outside, and it’s not going to be strong enough on the boards to overcome the other issues.

The Scarlet Knights are way too flaky from the field to steadily be able to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Rutgers roared in the first meeting with a 72-61 win back in early January. How? It outrebounded Penn State by seven and it was solid from the field.

That’s not happening this time.

Penn State will get over the problems of the last few games with a good defensive effort and enough threes to end the slide and the second-to-last home game.

Penn State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Line

Penn State 71, Rutgers 62

Penn State -6, o/u: 137.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

