Penn State vs Purdue Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Purdue college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs Purdue Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 9

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Network: BTN

Penn State (18-5) vs. Purdue (14-10) Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

On a six-game winning streak, Penn State pulled up out of the nosedive with a rock-solid offense that keeps coming up with answers to every challenge, including at Michigan State.

The offense has showed off the firepower starting with a defense that comes up with a whole lot of steals and a whole lot of takeaways. Purdue’s offense doesn’t have the pop to keep up, it’s not good enough on the O line, and it can’t hold up on the defensive boards.

Expect Penn State to get several second chance points.

Why Purdue Will Win

During the three-game losing streak a few weeks ago, what was the problem? The Nittany Lions weren’t hitting from three, and now they have to deal with a Purdue defense that’s great from the perimeter.

What are the Boilermakers doing right over the three-game winning streak? They’re hitting the offensive boards hard, and they’re shooting far better, going 12-0 on the year when they hit 42%. Penn State’s defense is terrific, but Michigan State and Minnesota blew past the 42% mark in the last two games.

What’s Going To Happen

At home, Purdue will make it a fight and keep it close, but it’s having problems against the good teams on the slate lately. It’ll keep up the pace for a while, but the Penn State defense will force just enough mistakes to survive.

Penn State vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Penn State 72, Purdue 66

Penn State -5, o/u: 124.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

