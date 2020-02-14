Penn State vs. Northwestern Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs. Northwestern college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Network: BTN

Penn State (19-5) vs. Northwestern (6-17) Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

So what’s going right in this nosedive of a season? The Wildcats have lost 13 of its last 14 games, but they’re still battling.

They have the energy to keep attacking – even if they’re not effective enough defensively – they don’t give the ball up for easy points, and they do just enough to keep teams from rocking from three.

Penn State might be playing well, but they’re also hitting well from the field with a knack for going on good runs. Northwestern is able to slow things down a bit when it needs to, and it’s not all the bad defending the three.

Why Penn State Will Win

Northwestern is awful.

It can’t score, it doesn’t do anything on the boards, and it doesn’t force the mistakes needed to generate easy points. Worst of all, they don’t score.

They don’t do enough from the outside, they don’t come up with second chance points, and the defense doesn’t force enough turnovers to come up with generate O.

Penn State is the opposite when it comes to forcing mistakes. It leads the Big Ten in steals and is second in blocked shots.

Northwestern isn’t going to have an easy time finding points.

What’s Going To Happen

Penn State isn’t going to start struggling now. Northwestern might bring the want-to, but it won’t come up with enough steady points to overcome an early Nittany Lion burst.

Penn State vs. Northwestern Prediction, Line

Penn State 77, Northwestern 65

