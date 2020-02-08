Penn State vs. Minnesota Basketball Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs. Minnesota college basketball fearless prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs. Minnesota Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 8

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Network: BTN

Penn State (17-5) vs. Minnesota (12-10) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Gophers got the Nittany Lions in mid-January in an ugly blowout.

This is a painfully inconsistent Minnesota team that has its moments when it can power past anyone in the Big Ten. And how? When the team is active on the boards, look out.

It came up with a whopping 48 boards against the Nittany Lions and cranked up the D in the win, and it might be able to do that all over again.

Penn State isn’t great from three, Minnesota is excellent at forcing mistakes and stepping up the defense for stretches, and when the offensive rebounds come, uh oh.

Why Penn State Will Win

Penn State isn’t going to get destroyed by 16 rebounds again.

This isn an active team that turned everything around after the loss to the Gophers, winning five straight by forcing a whole lot of mistakes, taking a lot of threes, and being versatile.

The D has allowed 70 points or fewer in each of the last four games, and they’re hitting the shots to pull away in games. Best of all, three of the wins in the last four games were on the road. The Nittany Lions have lost only once at home since Thanksgiving.

What’s Going To Happen

Which Minnesota will show up? There won’t be enough of a Gopher offense to overcome the swarming defense on the road.

A long power outage in the second half will keep Minnesota from being able to keep up as Penn State generates enough points in transition to pull away.

Penn State vs. Minnesota Prediction, Line

Penn State 72, Minnesota 62

Penn State -6, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

